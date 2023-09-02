Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Leaders Gather For The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit

Saturday, 2 September 2023, 7:36 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

DA NANG, VIETNAM, Aug 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Fifteen leaders gathered for The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit in Danang, Vietnam on August 29, 2023. The summit focused on scaling up climate resilience and transforming food value chains to mitigate ESG risks, attracting key stakeholders, policymakers, government institutions, investors and United Nations bodies.

Speakers shared their expertise as the world faces the mounting challenges of climate change, population growth, and resource depletion, these becoming increasingly vital to focus attention on securing an equitable and sustainable food system.

Opening remarks were delivered by Professor William Chen, Director, Singapore Agrifood Innovation Lab (SAIL).

Mr. Remi Nono Womdim, Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Viet Nam, presented a global perspective in "Averting A Global Food Crisis - What Must Be Done?"

Keynote speaker Doctor Shoumo Mitra, R&D Director of APAC Crop Protection Discovery & Development (CORTEVA) presented "Agriculture's Future is Driven by Sustainable Innovation", building a rich presentation, followed by a Q&A with Remi Nono Womdim.

The summit brought new perspectives and opened conversations to effectively tackle the imminent challenges addressed in food security and sustainability. Speakers have a wide range of experiences and skills that take their efforts to a global level as they share their knowledge with delegates from various ASEAN countries, facing similar issues.

The knowledgeable speakers:

- Mr. Nguyen Anh Phong, Director, of The Information Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (AGROINFO) and Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development (IPSARD)

- Mr. Timothy Loh, Regional Director, S.E. Asia & Oceania, U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), Singapore

- Mr. Caleb Wurth, Regional Director of Southeast Asia and Oceania for the U.S. Grains Council

- Dr. Akhilesh Kumar, the Founder & CEO of Eden Horticulture Services

- Mr. Binh Thanh Nguyen, Deputy Director, Vietnam Institute of Fisheries Economics and Planning, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)

- Ms. Ayaka Fujiwara, Climate Investment Specialist, Green Climate Fund

- Do Ngoc Sy, Sustainability Manager, APAC-Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE)

- Mr. Max Nelen, CEO of Agros Global

- Mr. Ankur Chaudhary, Policy Specialist for APAC, GFI APAC

- Ms. Vu Thi My Hanh (Hanh Vu), Director, Green Youth Collective & Refillables

- Dong Day, Founder, Regenerative Solutions and Consultancy (REED)

- Mr. Trung Pham Quang, Program Manager for Vietnam, Global Coffee Platform

- Ms Jolene Lum, Head of Business Development, Nurasa

The Summit, organized at the Novotel Han Premier River, ended on an impactful note, participants are aware of the challenges and various solutions faced by different stakeholders from both ends inclusive of consumer and business-based perspectives. Organizers are planning to hold next year's event in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. https://www.facebook.com/globalfoodsecure/; https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-global-food-security-sustainability-summit/.

