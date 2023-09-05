New Zealand Humanitarian Organisation Gifts Seven Ambulances To Ukraine

An epic journey that started mid-last year with a phone call to New Zealand from beleaguered Kharkiv, ended in July with seven decommissioned New Zealand ambulances crossing the Polish border into Ukraine in mid-August.

The ambulances have since been serviced and repainted and are now ready to be presented to Ukrainian Medical Units at a dedication ceremony planned for early September in Kyiv.

The ambulances, which left New Zealand on 4 May, travelled some 20,000 kilometres by ship and road from Auckland to Kyiv, and were collected by a combined Ukrainian - New Zealand team from Port Antwerp, Belgium, in early August.

Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation), a registered New Zealand Charity, managed the negotiations and logistics of moving the ambulances across the globe, supported by a multinational team.

“This exemplifies multinational teamwork at its best, all-in support of Ukraine”, says Tenby Powell, Chairman of Kiwi K.A.R.E.

“We have had tremendous support from St John Ambulance New Zealand, who donated the ambulances to Kiwi K.A.R.E, and shipping company, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, who moved the ambulances to Europe. Without the support of these two wonderful organisations, they would certainly not be in Kyiv now”, says Powell.

Powell also approached Tauranga based Iwi, Ngai Te Rangi, to advise on naming and blessing the ambulances.

Ngai Te Rangi CEO Paora Stanley says, “We are thrilled to be involved in this important mahi and, having done blessings from afar during covid, we feel honoured to be able to bless these lifesaving vehicles and those who will travel within them for the people of Ukraine.”

Each ambulance will carry a name reflecting the seven key principles of Māori worldview: Rangatira (Leadership); Manaaki (Caring); Kotahi (Unity); Whanau (Relationships); Kaitiaki (Guardianship); Wairua (Spirit); and Tupuna (Ancestry).

Kiwi K.A.R.E parter, Day-by-Day, a registered Ukrainian NGO and importer of the ambulances, have worked hard to get them serviced and painted before handing them over to medical units.

Day-by-Day Chairman, Oleg Kuptsov, says, “Our partnership with Kiwi K.A.R.E has enabled us to gain greater geographical reach for distribution of humanitarian and medical aid, and now we are able to gift ambulances in the service of Ukraine”.

“Honestly, we are overwhelmed to have such support from a small county which is literally on the other side of the world”.

Kiwi K.A.R.E and Day-by-Day intend to keep one ambulance as a mobile health clinic to serve those in newly liberated areas who lack access to medical resources.

Oleksii Tsapenko, Director of Day-by-Day says, “Our combined humanitarian strength offers a big step-up in operational capability, and this comes at a cost. We are a big organisation to run, with a number of logistics vehicles including a 12-tonne truck, also donated by Kiwi K.A.R.E, and of course an ambulance. We rely on donations and ask any business who wants to support us to reach out. We need sustainable funding to continue our operation”.

“We want to thank the wonderful people of New Zealand who have supported Kiwi K.A.R.E since June last year. We are very grateful for your continued support”.

Kiwi K.A.R.E is funded by public donations received via a New Zealand crowdfunding site called Give-a-Little. Donations can be made at: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/kiwi-kare-ukraine-kiwi-aid-and-refugee-evacuation

Background on ambulance names:

Manaaki (Caring)

A behaviour that acknowledges the mana of others as having equal or greater importance than one’s own, through the expression of aroha, hospitality, generosity and mutual respect. In doing so all parties are elevated and our status is enhanced, building unity through humility and the act of giving.

It is endeavoured to show mannaki-tanga towards others.“Manaaki te tangata, Manaaki te manuhiri”. “Look after our people, look after our visitors”.

Rangatira (Leadership)

The expression of the attributes of a Rangatira (Chief-weaving the people together) including humility, leadership by example, generosity, diplomacy and knowledge of benefit to the people. The importance of walking the talk, following through on commitments made, integrity and honesty is demonstrated.

Rangatira-tanga is reflected in the promotion of self-determination and an expression of one’s right to their belief, ancestry and land.

Kotahi (Unity)

The purpose of unity of purpose and direction. It is demonstrated through the achievement of harmony and moving as one. People are encouraged to contribute, to have their say and then together a consensus is reached.

Whanau (Relationships)

Whanaunga-tanga underpins the social organisation of the people and includes rights and reciprocal obligations consistent with being part of a collective. It is the principle which binds individuals to the wider group and affirms the value of the collective. Whanaunga-tanga is interdependence with each other and recognition that the people are our wealth.

Kaitiaki (Guardianship)

Kaitiaki-tanga embraces the spiritual and cultural guardianship of the living world, a responsibility derived from genealogy. Kaitiaki-tanga entails an active exercise of responsibility in a manner beneficial to resources and the welfare of the people. It promotes the growth and development in all spheres of livelihood so that people can anticipate a future of living in good health and reasonable prosperity.

Wairua (Spirit)

This is reflected in the belief that there is a spiritual existence alongside the physical. It is expressed through the intimate connection to our maunga (Mountains), awa (Rivers), moana (seas) and to our ancestors and beliefs. These connections are affirmed through knowledge and understanding of our heritage and must be maintained and nourished towards the achievement of wellness.

It central to the everyday lives of people and is integral to the way our people view our world.

Tupuna (Ancestry)

That which defines who we are as a people. It is the bridge that links us to our ancestors, which defines our heritage, gives us the stories which define our place in the world. Tupuna-tanga helps us know who we are, from who we descend and what our obligations are to those who come after us.

Tupuna-tanga is also a tool utilised in analysing and synthesising information and knowledge. Ancestry is too often used to divide, but if one were to look deeper then it only unites.

