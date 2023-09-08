Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Spritzer Recognised With National And ASEAN Energy Awards

Friday, 8 September 2023, 7:36 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Company's energy-efficient warehouse receives accolades for zero emissions achievement

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Sept 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER's Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) warehouse was honoured with the "Energy-Efficient Building" award both nationally and in ASEAN. In competing against 114 other nominees at the country level, the award was specifically obtained in the sub-category of zero-energy buildings at the National Energy Awards (NEA).

Representing Malaysia at the 2023 ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA), a prestigious event hosted by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) in Bali, Indonesia, Spritzer's ASRS warehouse winning, was the first building, in the Green Building Index (GBI) with a negative Building Energy Index (BEI) because of excess solar energy generation.

Spritzer's automated warehouse system located within their main plant in Taiping stands as a testament to innovation and sustainability. Remarkably, this system operates entirely on energy derived from solar and other renewable sources, bypassing the need for conventional energy inputs. This achievement serves as a noteworthy milestone in the Company's ongoing journey towards embracing and promoting sustainability, showcasing their commitment to greener and more efficient practices.

Expressing his sentiments, Spritzer's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kenny Lim remarked, "We are deeply honoured and incredibly proud to be counted among the distinguished recipients of the prestigious "Energy-efficient Building Award" presented by the ACE and NEA. Our ASRS warehouse serves as a certified testament to the principles of green building. With unwavering commitment, we champion the cause of sustainable energy practices and remain firmly dedicated to our ambitious goal of attaining net-zero emissions by the year 2030."

He further remarked, "Spritzer extends its heartfelt gratitude to NRECC, MGTC, and ACE for this esteemed recognition. We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to all participants for their truly inspiring endeavors in the realm of sustainability. Together, united in purpose, we shall pave the way toward a world of zero emissions."

For further understanding of Spritzer's commitment to sustainability, kindly explore their website: https://www.spritzer.com.my.

