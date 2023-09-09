Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ecuador: Surging Violence Must Be Wake-up Call To Urgently Address Poverty, Says UN Expert

Saturday, 9 September 2023, 6:04 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

QUITO (8 September 2023) Poverty is a root cause of the surging violence and insecurity in Ecuador, the UN’s poverty expert said today at the end of his two-week visit to the country, as he urged authorities to step up investment in education, healthcare and social protection.

“Alarm over the recent spike in crime and violence in Ecuador, including the appalling assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, should not distract us from the root causes of this insecurity,” said Olivier De Schutter, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

“A lack of job opportunities and poor education have made young people easy recruits for criminal gangs,” the expert said. “And these gangs are in turn fuelling poverty by extorting small businesses, taking hold in schools and disrupting children’s education, and creating such fear and despair that a growing number of Ecuadorians are simply leaving the country. This vicious cycle can only be broken if the country invests more in its people.”

During his visit, the expert travelled across Ecuador, meeting with people living in poverty – including representatives of indigenous communities and people of African descent – as well as civil society groups and public officials including outgoing President Guillermo Lasso.

The Special Rapporteur praised Ecuador’s generosity towards refugees, particularly the roughly half a million from Venezuela. He also acknowledged a number of recent achievements: a significant reduction in child malnutrition, increasing the statutory minimum wage, and expanding the social protection budget from US$ 500 million in 2020 to US$ 1.2 billion by 2023.

However, De Schutter highlighted ongoing issues keeping people in poverty.

“Schools in Ecuador are not only unsafe; the quality of education is so low that they fail to compensate for the disadvantages experienced by children from underprivileged backgrounds,” De Schutter said. “And despite more money in the pot, a poorly updated social registry means officials are struggling to ensure social protection benefits reach those who need them the most.”

The Special Rapporteur also expressed alarm at the urban-rural divide in Ecuador: while 38% of the population lives in multidimensional poverty at national level, the rate stands at 70% in rural areas, compared to 23% in urban areas.

“It is telling that poverty rates are highest in the provinces where indigenous groups are overrepresented,” De Schutter said. “It must never be forgotten that as well as a right to free, prior and informed consent to any change affecting their lands and territories, these groups also have the right to basic services – to healthcare, water and sanitation, and especially to education – no matter the logistical challenges or costs.”

De Schutter urged Ecuador’s next government, to be elected in October, to continue improving the progressivity of the tax system and shift the budgets currently ringfenced for fuel subsidies towards meeting the needs of these rural communities, particularly indigenous groups and Afro-descendants.

“Fuel subsidies are a lifeline for many poor communities, particularly those living in remote areas”, De Schutter noted. “Yet the $4.5 billion USD that went to these subsidies in 2022 would have been better spent in financing schools and healthcare for the poorest communities, and in increasing social protection.

“Provided this shift is gradual and well sequenced – with increased support to communities coming first, and the gradual phasing out of fuel subsidies accompanying social investment – the conditions of a just transition can be met,” De Schutter said.

Referring to recent referendums that voted to halt oil exploitation in part of the Yasuní National Park, a protected area of the Amazon, and mining in the Chocó Andino biosphere, near the capital Quito, the expert welcomed the results and called on the country to move away from its current model of extractivism.

“The real wealth of the country is not in its subsoil; it is in its people and the priceless wellbeing they derive from their environment. What is needed now is not to dig deeper, but to increase social investment. This is the challenge I put to Ecuador’s next administration.”

The Special Rapporteur will present his final report on Ecuador to the Human Rights Council in June 2024.

 

Mr. Olivier De Schutter (Belgium) has been the Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights since May 2020. He was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council and is part of the Special Procedures, the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organisation and serve in their individual capacity.

