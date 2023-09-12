Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
MRD Bids Farewell To PRC Outgoing Ambassador To Solomon Islands

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 7:12 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has bade farewell to His Excellency Li Ming the Peoples Republic of China’s first Ambassador to Solomon Islands on 7th September 2023.

During a small but memorable farewell dinner hosted by MRD in honour of H.E Li, MRD Minister Hon. Duddley Kopu expressed his ministry’s appreciation for his contributions to Solomon Islands during his term of office and wishing him success in his future career.

Minister Kopu spoke highly of the outgoing Ambassador’s efforts exercised over the past three years in boosting the relations between the two friendly countries (PRC and Solomon Islands)

He also commended the Chinese government (PRC) and its people for their robust and continuous support towards development in Solomon Islands.

China and Solomon Islands continue to expand areas of mutual cooperation and assistance toward rural development in Solomon Islands more especially with the funding support towards the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) since 2019-2022 and now the new Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) funded by PRC and managed by MRD.

During the ceremony, both Minister Kopu and H.E Li also exchanged views on opportunities and ways both countries can explore collaboratively and exchanges to deepen the relations towards elevating rural development in Solomon Islands for the benefit of everyone.

Ambassador Li thanked Minister Kopu and his officers for their long-term sturdy support to the Embassy office in Honiara during his tenure in office and said that serving as the first Ambassador of China to Solomon Islands is very pleasant and unforgettable.

H.E Li said that with the joint efforts of China and Solomon Islands, cooperation in various fields between the two countries has been deepening and he looked forward for his successor to bringing the bilateral relations to a new level.

He said rural development is crucial for Solomon Islands and China will continue to support the country (SI) in progressing its own development pathway to improve livelihood in the rural areas.

“This cooperation is based on sovereignty, equality and respect. We always cooperate with respect and I am so happy because more than three years we started and now we have achieved a lot of fruitful outcomes.

“PRC fully understand the challenges on infrastructures, water, sanitation, education and all challenges faced in rural areas and that is why PRC will continue to provide support and assistance in these areas.

“For SI the most important thing is development. We do not need to compare us with other countries how they progress in development but all we need is to support each other towards improving people’s lives. Together we can progress development for the benefit of the people of this lovely country, Solomon Islands,” the outgoing PRC Ambassador Li said.

The outgoing Ambassador Li flew out of the country back to China on Saturday 9 September 2023, the same flight that MRD officials boarded to attend three-weeks seminar training in Beijing, a training that is also facilitated under the leadership of the outgoing Ambassador.

Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
