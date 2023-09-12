MRD Officers In China For Training Seminar On ‘Rural Development’

A delegation of 20 officers from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) are currently in China for a three-week training seminar on ‘Rural Development’ for Solomon Islands commencing today 11th September until 1st October 2023 at Changping District, Beijing.

The government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is funding the training which aimed at enhancing the communication and cooperation on rural affairs/development between PRC and the Solomon Islands.

Led by the Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr Samson Viulu, the MRD’s delegate flew out of the country (SI) on Saturday 9 September 2023 enroute Port Moresby-Singapore and arrived in Beijing international airport at 5:27 am on Sunday.

The training was the first of its kind for Solomon Islands to attend especially MRD as organised by the Administration and Management Institute (AMI) of the PRC Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA).

Invitation for the seminar was sent by PRC for MRD only however, MRD extended the invite to accommodate two officers each from the Ministry of Agriculture, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Commerce and the private sector represented by the Managing Director for Sape Farm.

Officers from the Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce will join the MRD & PMO team this Thursday.

Through the seminar, participants will have a better understanding of the achievements in China's rural and agricultural development, concept, policies and experience on poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

The training will also provide an opportunity for officers to learn China’s practice on rural construction and strengthen the exchanges with Chinese experts and scholars so as to lay a foundation for further exchanges and pragmatic cooperation.

Field trips will include visits to Guangzhou city in Guangdong Province and Liuzhou city in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to visit local rural businesses, scientific and research institute, fishery enterprises, exchange ideas with local agricultural officials and agribusiness managers, and seek opportunities for cooperation in the future. It is also an opportunity for participants to learn about the Chinese history, culture and people.

The official inauguration of the seminar training commences morning today (Monday 11th September 2023).

