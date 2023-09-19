Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SMBiT Professionals Welcomes Pax8 As New Platinum Sponsor, Enriches Member Offerings Through Pax8 Academy

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: SMBiT Professionals

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (19 September 2023) – SMBiT Professionals, the foremost industry association for IT & Managed service providers serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is pleased to announce Pax8 as its new Platinum Sponsor. This pivotal partnership introduces a fresh dimension of growth for members, providing them exclusive access to Pax8 Academy's suite of specialised training and educational resources.

Wayne Small, CEO of SMBiT Professionals, highlighted the transformative nature of the collaboration:

"Today marks a significant milestone for SMBiT Professionals and our members. Welcoming Pax8 as a Platinum Sponsor opens up an educational gateway via Pax8 Academy that empowers our members to level up their skills and business acumen. This isn't just a sponsorship; it's a strategic alliance that places top-notch educational and training resources right at our members' fingertips, fostering business growth."

James Bergl, Vice President of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8, expressed excitement about the mutual benefits:

"We are honoured to partner with SMBiT Professionals, an organisation that shares our dedication to elevating the SMB IT service industry. Through Pax8 Academy, we aim to enrich the member experience by providing hands-on training modules, insightful webinars, and actionable resources that will undeniably make an impact on their business growth trajectories."

Key Benefits for SMBiT Professionals Members:

1. Direct access to Pax8 Academy, featuring a wide range of specialised training modules aimed at empowering members to grow their businesses and better serve clients.

2. Comprehensive cloud solutions offered via Pax8's industry-leading cloud marketplace, ranging from productivity tools to cybersecurity services.

3. Tailored business development resources, including marketing support and sales enablement kits, all designed to facilitate easier, faster growth.

With the combined strength of SMBiT Professionals' industry leadership and Pax8's educational and technological prowess, this Platinum Sponsorship promises to redefine what is possible for IT managed service providers in the SMB sector.

