ShelterBox Is Bringing Relief To Victims Of Disasters In Libya & Morocco

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 8:46 am
ShelterBox

International disaster relief charity ShelterBox is responding to emergency situations in Libya and Morocco.

Morocco was hit by a powerful earthquake on Friday 8 September in which over 2,000 people have died, and buildings have been flattened or left unsafe for people to stay in. There is uncertainty and panic, and people have little choice but to sleep in the open for fear of more powerful aftershocks that could collapse already weakened buildings.

It is the most powerful earthquake to hit the nation in 120 years.

ShelterBox New Zealand Chair Brent Eddy says the "The response team is on the ground now, but it's going to take time to fully understand the extent of the damage and how many people are without shelter. We are speaking with local people, local organisations, local government and our rotary networks as we try to understand how we're best able to support."

ShelterBox specialises in emergency shelter and is experienced in responding to earthquakes, having most recently responded in Türkiye and Syria earlier this year.

The decision was just made to respond to the horrific flooding events in Libya also. Eddy explains: “We've all been following the horrendous events in Libya. And as is often the way, struggling to comprehend the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis. In a part of the world most of us know little about, that overnight 40,000 people can be rendered homeless and 20,000 assumed dead seems surreal.”

As the aftermath of the flooding unfolds and winter approaches new threats emerge in the form of disease outbreaks and illnesses. Our assessment team will be looking carefully at what our response will look like and how we might potentially get aid to where it's needed most. With the temperatures beginning to drop over the coming weeks and months the humanitarian need will only increase.

ShelterBox will be providing shelter tents, shelter kits, water filters, kitchen sets, cash assistance and solar lights.

Eddy says that “Despite the distance and difference, we know from experience that New Zealanders recognise and respond to common human need - we help when help is needed. We're asking people to do what they can now, no matter how small, every cent counts.”

