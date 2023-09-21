Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Truecaller Unveils A New Brand Identity And Upgraded AI Identity Features For Fraud Prevention

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 9:16 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

- The refreshed logo signifies a renewed and strong focus on consumer privacy and enhanced safety in communication

- The overall design maintains the signature 'True blue' colour with an icon that establishes a distinct identity, thereby protecting our users from copycat and imposter apps

JAKARTA, Sept 20, 2023 - (ACN/NewsVoir) - Truecaller today announced a corporate rebranding and launch of a brand new app icon that will be instantly recognisable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The timing of the new brand identity aligns with a significant transformation taking place in the digital space. At the heart of this rebranding is Truecaller’s renewed sense of purpose, energy and enthusiasm.

Commenting on the announcement, Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO, Truecaller said, “We are excited to unveil our new brand identity and logo. It signifies our continued commitment to our users and our focus to constantly evolve and improve, every day.”

“Our mission, to protect communication for all, is what guides us to develop new anti-fraud solutions like Search Context and engineer improvements to improve user privacy.”He added.

As part of this refreshed identity, Truecaller users also get a powerful new anti-fraud feature called Search Context, as a part of the Truecaller AI Identity engine. While looking at the search results for any number, Truecaller users will be instantly notified if the name for the number has been recently changed or is being changed frequently. The app also classifies this contextual message into three colour categories: blue, for a neutral change, yellow, which indicates a potentially suspicious name change and finally red, indicating multiple and frequent name changes which are highly indicative of fraudulent and scammer activity. This message will be shown to all Truecaller users on all search results across Android, iPhone and Truecaller web.

Truecaller introduces new Anti Fraud Feature - Search Context

The new branding identity is orchestrated by leading global brand consultancy, Interbrand and it will be rolled out across the globe over the coming weeks. To see the new app icon and changes, users need to update to app version 13.34 or newer on Android and version 12.58 or newer on iOS. Read more on our blog here and download press assets here.

Editor’s note: Over the past 14 years, Truecaller has cemented its status as the market leader in call identification solutions. There is a global community of trust that enriches communication for a staggering 356 million users across the globe. This growth reflects the increasing recognition of Truecaller’s initiatives and hardwork in addressing the most pressing issues when it comes to proliferation in global scam and frauds of all kinds.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 356 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
PAN Asia Pacific: Highly Hazardous Pesticides & Detoxifying Agriculture

Key reforms on pesticides must be agreed to address significant threats to human health & the environment. HHPs phase out & a global alliance to implement it are essential. Bans on trade in prohibited substances & new commitments supporting agroecology are also vital. More


UN News: Annual Cost For Reaching SDGs? Over $5 Trillion

The cost of achieving ambitious SDGs is estimated at $5.4-$6.4T per year between now and 2030, representing between $1,179 and $1,383 per person, per year. The study factors in 50 SDG indicators across 90 countries, covering three quarters of the global population. More


UN News: Armed Conflicts An Offense To Human Rationality


Speaking at the annual debate of the UN General Assembly, Lula da Silva lamented growing global inequalities and discussed his country’s role spearheading climate change diplomacy within the Global South. “The ten richest billionaires have more wealth than the poorest 40% of humanity,” said Mr. Silva. More

IMPSDL: 16th Anniversary of UNDRIP

UNDRIP established a universal framework to ensure the survival and well-being of Indigenous peoples. The UN has expanded existing human rights standards to address the unique challenges now facing Indigenous communities, including lack of recognition, discrimination, and various forms of persecution. More


WMO: Climate Inaction Puts Lives On The Line

António Guterres has warned that record temperatures and extreme weather are “causing havoc” around the world, with insufficient progress towards climate goals slowing down fight against poverty, hunger, and deadly diseases. SDGs are only 15% on track at the midway point of the 2030 Agenda. More


UN News: Championing Multilateralism Rooted In Equality

António Guterres has appealed to leaders from the G77 and China to fight for a world that works for all. “Global systems and frameworks have let you down. The conclusion is clear: the world is failing developing countries,” he told world leaders gathered in Havana. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 