Developing Local Industry, Key To Rural Revitalization – YANG

Supporting the development of local industry is a way forward for rural revitalization, says Division Chief, Department of Development Planning of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) of China.

Mr. YANG Jun highlighted this statement in his presentation on “Poverty Alleviation and Rural Revitalization in China” to the Solomon Islands delegation representing the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock (MAL) and the Ministry of Commerce who are currently in China on a three weeks training on “Rural Development” for Solomon Islands.

He said local industry is the bedrock to boosting local economy and livelihood of the rural people.

Mr. Yang, one of the presenters for the seminar was among the ranks of specialists actively engaged in China’s Poverty Alleviation and Rural Revitalization program in China.

He said that the root cause of poverty is inadequate development. “As the world's largest developing country with a population of 1.4 billion, China is aware that development is essential to solving many of its problems, including poverty.”

Mr. Yang further recognized that Solomon Islands has a high Per Capita Resource and has potential for rural development.

“China has always put agriculture and rural development in areas high on the agenda of its economic work. As the country has eliminated absolute poverty, rural revitalization has breathed new life into China's agriculture sector and villages,” he added.

Mr. Yang added that thriving local industries are the foundation for rural revitalization and sustainable development in rural areas.

Over the past years, China has strived to empower rural revitalization with the development of specialized industries.

Rural industries have seen steady development and expanded the channels for farmers to increase their employment and income.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, the per capita disposable income of rural residents rose 4.2 percent in real terms to 9,787 yuan in the first half of year 2022.

Mr. Yang affirmed that the rural industrial system will create more job opportunities and generate economic activities in the rural economy.

“Supporting the development of local industry should be the key priority for your central government by developing robust policies for rural development,” he told the Solomon Islands delegation who are attending the seminar.

He said now that both the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Solomon Islands had established the diplomatic ties, there should be more cooperation on agriculture and rural development between both countries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Rural Development Deputy Secretary Technical (DST), Mr Hugo Hebala acknowledged Mr. Yang for the very informative presentation.

“Solomon Islands for sure has its development challenges but is blessed with abundant natural resources,” he said.

Mr Hebala stated that whatever relevant knowledge acquired from the training will be applied to elevate economic and development cooperation between both countries.

“You have given us new ideas and insights on how we can propel development in our country based on areas of comparative advantages to us,” he added.

Hebala also commended the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Administration and Management Institute, MARA PRC for the opportunity given to learn about China’s agriculture and rural development programs and models.

“We believe the world is changing and, so, how we address different issues related to agriculture and rural development in our countries.

“We are very encouraged and inspired by your presentation and we will do our very best to customize and contextualize China’s experiences and successes to the challenges that we continue to face in our country and China will always remain a friend that we can depend on for technical assistance.

“Learning and exchanging new knowledge and ideas will help our country to see where we can help to improve some of the agriculture and rural developments gaps in our country,” he added.

Hebala acknowledged that Solomon Islands has its own challenges but assured Mr Yang that whatever relevant knowledge acquired from the training will be customized and contextualized to enhance economic and rural development in the country (SI).

The Seminar which will end on the 1st of October 2023 aims at enhancing the communication and cooperation on rural affairs between China and Solomon Islands.

The government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is funding the three weeks training seminar.

© Scoop Media

