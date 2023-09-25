Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Post Release Commemorative Coins To Mark The Anniversary Of The Queen’s Passing

Monday, 25 September 2023, 7:17 pm
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post has produced commemorative stamps and coins to mark the anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

NZ Post head of collectables Antony Harris says the release celebrates the life and legacy of the Queen, Britain's longest reigning monarch.

“NZ Post has been featuring the Queen on stamps for 70 years, from when she first ascended to the throne in 1952, up until her death during her Platinum Jubilee year, in Scotland on 8 September 2022.

“Our latest release features a range of images of the Queen and her visits to New Zealand – including her first tour here in 1953,” Harris said.

For the first time since Her Majesty’s passing, NZ Post is releasing silver and gold coins – featuring her image on the reverse – available on pre-sale and released tomorrow (Tuesday 26 September 2023).

“The coins show the Queen on the reverse and King Charles III on the observe – which is an important historical point in time from coin collectors’ perspectives,” Harris said.

Designed by Fuller Design, Wellington’s Stephen and Di Fuller, there are two gold coins available; a 1oz gold proof coin with a low worldwide limited mintage of 70 and a .25oz gold proof coin with a worldwide limited mintage of 350. There is also a 1oz silver coin with a worldwide limited mintage of 1000.

“These are going to sell out fast, like we saw with the King Charles III coin release we put out earlier this year.”

As well as the coins, NZ Post has also produced a set of stamps commemorating the Queen, and three A3 sized prints featuring historical stamps of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953/54.

“These prints mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign as New Zealand’s Sovereign from 6 February 1952 to 9 September 2022 and are available in three designs that will make great statement pieces or gifts.”

About the coin design

The coins commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II (1926 - 2022).

The design is inspired by the scalloped patterns on Her Late Majesty’s coronation dress along with its intricate circular beading. The seven inner ‘pinnacle’ shapes are reminiscent of both the scalloped patterns and the English Tudor rose as well as the seven decades of the Queen’s reign.

Each coin in this issue features a portrait of King Charles III on the obverse. Wellington designer and illustrator Stephen Fuller developed the effigy to be used on New Zealand commemorative coins, and it was personally approved by the King.

