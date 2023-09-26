Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ASEAN, China, And UNODC Agree To A Plan Of Action To Address Criminal Scams In Southeast Asia

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

Senior officials from ASEAN, China and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have agreed to address transnational organized crime and trafficking in persons associated with casinos and scams.

“Trafficking in persons connected to casinos and scam operations run by organized crime has mushroomed across Southeast Asia, particularly in the Mekong” remarked Jeremy Douglas, UNODC Regional Representative. He continued, “there is an urgent need for regional cooperation to address these increasingly integrated and interlinked crimes in the region, as well as the ecosystem they exist in.”

Senior officials from ASEAN and China gathered together with UNODC in Bangkok to initiate the development of a strategic plan to respond. Co-chaired by the Philippines and UNODC, the plan is now finalized and will be tabled by the Philippines at the next ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC).

The plan includes measures to improve preventive responses, the identification and protection of victims, and the capacities of law enforcement and criminal justice officials to investigate and cooperate.

Trafficking in persons for forced criminality is just one aspect of transnational organized crime in Southeast Asia, according to a policy report also issued today by UNODC. It is often connected to the operations of border casinos, large scale money laundering, cybercrimes, and a range of other criminal offences. There have also been credible reports of torture and extortion in these operations over the past year.

“Organized crime groups are converging in the region where they see vulnerabilities,” Douglas commented. He added, “operations against syndicates in some countries like the Philippines have caused a partial displacement, and we have seen criminals moving infrastructure into places where they see opportunity - basically where they expect they will be able to take advantage and not be held to account, to remote and border areas of the Mekong.”

Profits of organized crime groups in the region have reached unprecedented levels, and illicit money is increasingly moving through the regional casino industry and other large cash flow businesses, including through a surge in the use of cryptocurrencies. The scam industry in one country in the region alone is estimated to generate between US $7.5 and $12.5 billion, reaching half the value of that country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the report says.

The report has found that, rather than operating or hiding in the shadows, transnational organized crime groups in the region can be remarkably open, in some cases presenting themselves as legitimate business entities or even philanthropists. Some organized crime leaders have also developed alliances with influential business leaders and officials.

“Addressing this issue in one or a few countries’ domestic contexts, while necessary and welcome, will not have a significant impact,” said Rebecca Miller, UNODC Regional Advisor on Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling. She added, “The plan the region has agreed to includes practical and targeted actions to address transnational crime comprehensively and strategically. Progress is being made, but more needs to be done and UNODC stands ready to support.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Rape & Torture By Russian Forces Continues In Ukraine

Erik Møse has provided harrowing details to the HRC about Russian soldiers in Kherson raping and committing sexual violence against women ranging from 19-83 years old. Family members were often kept in adjacent rooms, forcing them to hear the violations taking place. More


UN News: Lack Of Universal Healthcare Coverage A Massive Tragedy

At least 4.5B people (over half the world’s population) are not fully covered by essential health services. Access to basis healthcare caused financial hardship for nearly 2B people, while over 1.3B were pushed deeper into poverty trying to access services and medicines, a stark reminder of widening global inequities. More


UN News: Unsung Heroes Unite For Lasting Peace In Yemen

Over 4.3M Yemeni remain displaced and most don't feel safe enough to return home. Some are dispersed across hundreds of displacement camps in underdeveloped areas, mainly along the frontlines. Others have sheltered in urban areas or among host communities where social services are more readily available, yet poverty remains rife. More

UN Special Procedures: Alarming Human Rights Violations In Lao PDR

The UN has pointed to a pattern of serious violations targeting human rights defenders in Lao PDR, including summary executions & enforced disappearances, arbitrary & incommunicado detentions, violations of fair trial, and intimidation related to their legitmate and peaceful work in defence of human rights. More


UN News: Thousands of Global Leaders Gather For Institutional Peace

Over 1,800 people from 121 countries attended the 9th Anniversary of the World Peace Summit held in South Korea from September 18-21. The participants engaged in discussions on practical and viable strategies to establish a legally binding international law for peace. More


NZDF: Kiwi Women Take The Lead In Oldest UN Peacekeeping Mission

Palmerston North local Captain Zarra Houpapa and Dunedin-born Major Catherine Dymock are among the latest Military Observers sent to UNTSO by NZ since the early 1950s. The NZDF deploys personnel to patrol and monitor ceasefires and military activity in Israel’s Golan Heights, Lebanon, and Syria. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 