Global Online Gathering For Indigenous Women’s Forum

On 13 May 2024, 12-4pm NZST indigenous women across the Pacific will gather online for He Muka Tangata - He Muka Wahine.

This online event, He Muka Tangata - He Muka Wahine seeks to connect and weave the voices of Indigenous women, amplifying their vital role in protecting and revitalising the traditional knowledge of our ancestors.

The online event is for indigenous women to discuss critical issues for the Pacific on 13 May 2024, 12-4pm NZST, ahead of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) in Hawai’i.

Speakers include Makau Ariki Atawhai, patron of Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko I te Ora (Māori Women’s Welfare League Inc.), Tarcilla Rivera Zea, United Nations executive president of the International Indigenous Women’s Forum (IIWF-FIMI) and Millilani Trask, Hawai’i-based expert to the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

Spokesperson, Hema Wihongi is heartened to have the endorsement of Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko I te Ora and the International Indigenous Women’s Forum given these two organisations symbolise empowerment and resilience for Indigenous women globally.

“It is women who have risen as leaders in critical times. It is important that we create spaces to discuss these issues” shares Hema Wihongi, host of the event and representative of the Wai 262 claim lodged on the protection of taonga and cultural intellectual property.

A collaboration between The Wai 262 claim, Kanapu, and AATEA Solutions, He Muka Tangata - He Muka Wahine brings this opportunity for connection ahead of the upcoming FIMI events and the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) in Hawai’i. It is a further space for intertwining the threads of our shared experiences and aspirations.

