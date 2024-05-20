Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk On Violence In Myanmar’s Rakhine State

Geneva, 19 May 2024

“I am deeply alarmed by reports of renewed violence and property destruction in Buthidaung township in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state, resulting in the displacement of potentially tens of thousands of civilians, mainly Rohingya.

With inter-communal tensions between ethnic Rakhine and Rohingya high – and being actively stoked by the military – this is a critical period when the risk of yet further atrocity crimes is particularly acute. While we seek to corroborate information indicating serious violations, I appeal directly to the Myanmar military and Arakan Army to pause the fighting, protect civilians, allow immediate and unhindered humanitarian access, and comply fully and unconditionally with international law – including the measures already ordered by the International Court of Justice for the protection of Rohingya.

I also appeal to Bangladesh to once again extend protection to vulnerable people seeking safety, and for the international community to provide all necessary support.”

