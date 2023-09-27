Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BRIEFING NOTES: Brazil

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 5:48 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Marta Hurtado

Location: Geneva

Date: 26 September 2023

Subject: Brazil

A recent Brazilian Supreme Court ruling in favour of a case brought by Indigenous Peoples to reject time restrictions on claiming rights to their ancestral land is very encouraging.

The landmark decision - reached by nine of the 11 justices of the Supreme Court (Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF)) - was against what is known as the “Marco Temporal” argument. Under that legal theory, Indigenous Peoples who were not living on their ancestral land in 1988, when Brazil’s current constitution was adopted, would have been blocked from applying for demarcation of their land.

Limiting demarcation in such a way would have had extremely serious consequences, including preventing these communities from returning to lands they had been driven off and from enjoying the associated human rights. It would also have perpetuated and aggravated historic injustices suffered by Brazil´s Indigenous Peoples.

We note that the Supreme Court is due to further deliberate the issue of compensation for those who had acquired indigenous land in good faith. We urge a speedy resolution of this issue, but it is also important that effective access of Indigenous Peoples to their lands is not impeded.

We remain concerned that a draft bill is currently being discussed in Congress, which seeks to establish through legislation the same temporal restriction which has now been rejected by the Supreme Court. The draft bill also includes further obstacles to demarcation processes.

The UN Human Rights Office stresses that, while demarcation of ancestral lands is essential, it is not of itself sufficient to comprehensively protect Indigenous Peoples’ rights.

There needs to be, in particular, an active, systemic policy to protect Indigenous Peoples from violence, including violence carried out by those who illegally invade their lands. The clear need for such a policy is underscored by recent examples of violence inflicted by illegal miners on the Yanomami Indigenous Peoples in the state of Roraima, in a territory that was demarcated as indigenous land more than three decades ago.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Rape & Torture By Russian Forces Continues In Ukraine

Erik Møse has provided harrowing details to the HRC about Russian soldiers in Kherson raping and committing sexual violence against women ranging from 19-83 years old. Family members were often kept in adjacent rooms, forcing them to hear the violations taking place. More


UN News: Lack Of Universal Healthcare Coverage A Massive Tragedy

At least 4.5B people (over half the world’s population) are not fully covered by essential health services. Access to basis healthcare caused financial hardship for nearly 2B people, while over 1.3B were pushed deeper into poverty trying to access services and medicines, a stark reminder of widening global inequities. More


UN News: Unsung Heroes Unite For Lasting Peace In Yemen

Over 4.3M Yemeni remain displaced and most don't feel safe enough to return home. Some are dispersed across hundreds of displacement camps in underdeveloped areas, mainly along the frontlines. Others have sheltered in urban areas or among host communities where social services are more readily available, yet poverty remains rife. More

UN Special Procedures: Alarming Human Rights Violations In Lao PDR

The UN has pointed to a pattern of serious violations targeting human rights defenders in Lao PDR, including summary executions & enforced disappearances, arbitrary & incommunicado detentions, violations of fair trial, and intimidation related to their legitmate and peaceful work in defence of human rights. More


UN News: Thousands of Global Leaders Gather For Institutional Peace

Over 1,800 people from 121 countries attended the 9th Anniversary of the World Peace Summit held in South Korea from September 18-21. The participants engaged in discussions on practical and viable strategies to establish a legally binding international law for peace. More


NZDF: Kiwi Women Take The Lead In Oldest UN Peacekeeping Mission

Palmerston North local Captain Zarra Houpapa and Dunedin-born Major Catherine Dymock are among the latest Military Observers sent to UNTSO by NZ since the early 1950s. The NZDF deploys personnel to patrol and monitor ceasefires and military activity in Israel’s Golan Heights, Lebanon, and Syria. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 