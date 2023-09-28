Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thinxtra Invests In Improving Customers’ Revenue Streams And Operations In Rebrand And Strategy

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Thinxtra

Sydney, Australia – September 28, 2023 – Australian Massive IoT company Thinxtra today announced it has completed a rebrand as part of its investment into end-to-end, high-accessibility Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to help create additional revenue streams, improve operations and drive sustainability for its customers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Macau.

The rebrand reflects the evolution of Thinxtra’s strategy to target emerging opportunities focused on applications including operational sustainability, energy conservation and smart utilities, supply chain resilience, large-scale facilities management, indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring, and ESG reporting.

Thinxtra is leveraging capital from its recent $5 million raise to accelerate product development and the launch of new capabilities. This will include incorporating and co-developing solutions alongside its partner community.

“Massive IoT is unlocking value that businesses previously never considered,” said Nicholas Lambrou, CEO at Thinxtra. “As inflation escalates financial pressures and sustainability roadmaps mature, it’s crucial companies can access data from every facet of their operations to make informed decisions, unlock efficiency, and identify new revenue streams. Our rebrand represents our strategy to productise end-to-end solutions to deliver this insight.”

Coles, CouriersPlease, Optus, Loscam, Konvoy, CORT Community Housing, AGP, PB Traffic, Programmed, LBS, IoTree and Tether are among the organisations working with Thinxtra to improve asset tracking, performance monitoring and facilities management. Thinxtra’s pipeline includes contracts across the government, commercial and residential property, supply chain and logistics, theft recovery, and utilities sectors.

“As IoT investment rises, it’s crucial to focus beyond just ‘sensing’ or ‘monitoring’. said Frank Zeicher, CEO at the IoT Alliance Australia (IoTAA). “IoT needs to be about becoming data smart - securely collecting, then analysing and reacting to the information generated by devices. Thinxtra’s strategic focus on deriving granular insights through Massive IoT provides a foundation to be smarter in using data to make informed decisions that will actually deliver to companies operational goals and sustainability targets in a cost effective way.”

Thinxtra’s rebrand follows the appointment of Tugberk Bekri to Technology and Operations Director. Bekri co-founded Thinxtra in 2015, and returns to the company following a three-year tenure at Optus.

“As technology becomes more complex, the data at the ‘thin edge’ of business operations is more vulnerable and more expensive to mine and analyse,” said Bekri. “Our priority is to democratise data, make it highly accessible and affordable, and provide it through a sustainable ecosystem of low power, low bandwidth devices and networks.”

Thinxtra also continues to expand its investment and channel coverage in the region following the launch of its inaugural Partner Program, NeXt Connect, earlier in the year, including further sales and marketing resources and accelerated partner recruitment.

##

About Thinxtra

Thinxtra provides sustainable end-to-end Massive IoT solutions that create additional revenue from the insights of untapped data. We help organisations across a wide range of industries harvest data about their assets, facilities and infrastructure and enable them to use that information to identify operational efficiencies and uncover hidden value.

