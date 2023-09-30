Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Under French-Backed Military Ruler Mahamat Déby, Chad Is a “Pressure Cooker Waiting to Explode”

Saturday, 30 September 2023, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Globetrotter

The wave of anti-French sentiment sweeping the Sahel region is resonating in Chad as well. While the French-backed military junta has received support from the international community, including UN officials, it is facing intense resistance within, with an activist describing the country as a “pressure cooker waiting to explode.”

Chad’s military junta led by Mahamat Déby was to give up power to an elected civilian government by October 20, 2022. However, the election was not held, and the military rule was extended by another two years in October.

Opposing the extension, protesters took to the streets on October 20, 2022, in the capital N’Djamena and across the country, raising slogans against the junta and France.

The junta responded with repression, killing at least 128 people. The National Human Rights Commission of Chad (CNDH) reported earlier this year that 943 people were arrested, another 435 detained, and 12 disappeared in the crackdown on October 20, which has come to be known as the “Black Thursday.”

“The events of October 20 have greatly impacted Chadian politics. The regime is now visibly afraid of protests,” said Max Loalngar, president of the Chadian Human Rights League (LTDH).

Chad’s military junta was formed with France’s support in April 2021 by General Mahamat Déby, who seized power in a coup after his father, the then-president Idriss Déby, was killed while on a visit to soldiers who were fighting rebels.

Idriss Déby, who ruled Chad for over 30 years till his death in 2021, was widely described as a dictator. At his funeral, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed him as “a great soldier” and a “courageous friend” of France. Macron went on to reassure his son, Mahamat Déby, of France’s support.

On September 5, the Chadian army shot several protesters to disperse anti-French demonstrations in the city of Faya-Largeau. The protesters had surrounded the French garrison in the city, with several reportedly trying to break in, on learning that a Chadian soldier, 35-year-old Mahamat Dakou Hamid, had been shot dead inside by a French army medic.

While the circumstances of his killing are disputed, the militant protests it instantly triggered illustrate that underneath the relative stability Déby’s regime has maintained on the surface since Black Thursday, there is what Loalngar called, “a pressure cooker ready to explode.”

World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

UN News: Illegal Settlements Erode Viability Of Palestinian State

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has expressed deep concern over the relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank - “Settlements further entrench the occupation, fuel violence, impede Palestinian access to their land and resources, and systematically erode the viability of a Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution.” More


UN News: Separations Of Uyghur Children Are Forced Assimilation

The UN has expressed grave concern over the significant expansion of Xinjiang's state-run boarding school system, which fails to provide education in the children’s mother tongue and forcibly separates Uyghur & other minority Muslim children from their families & communities, leading to their forced assimilation. More


UN News: Reform Of Taliban Decrees Restricting Women’s Rights

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan says the international community must engage with the Taliban despite deep disagreement over women’s rights and inclusive governance. Expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts, Roza Otunbayeva called for a “reframed engagement strategy.” More

