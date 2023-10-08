Hamas Terror Attack On Israel 7.10.23, Operation Iron Swords

This morning (Shabbat 7.10, the holiday of Simchat Torah) massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, while terrorists infiltrated Israel from a number of different points.



This is an extensive terrorist attack on the civilian population in Israel in the midst of Simchat Torah, when hundreds of thousands of Israelis were on their way to the synagogues to celebrate with their communities and families.

As part of the attack, which continues at this moment in full force, the terrorist organization is firing missiles towards cities in the south and center of Israel and towards Jerusalem - indiscriminate fire intended to hit civilians. During this time, Hamas terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory in order to harm and murder civilians as much as they can.

Israeli security forces are working to protect Israeli civilians on all fronts. The IDF will protect Israeli citizens, Hamas and all terrorist organizations will pay heavily for their actions .

· The terrorist organization Hamas launched an extensive attack on the citizens of Israel, through widespread and indiscriminate firing of missiles and rockets at the citizens of Israel from the south to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, infiltration of terrorists into the southern towns and villages and attempts to murder families and individuals on their way to synagogues.

· This is an initiated attack by terrorist organizations led by Hamas, without any pretext or prior action on the part of Israel. Moreover, this attack comes after a long period in which Israel is trying to bring calm to the Gaza Strip, through extensive efforts to improve the civilian situation in the Gaza Strip.

· This attack proves once again, for those who still had a doubt, Hamas has no interest in the safety and well-being of the citizens of the Gaza Strip and sees them as nothing more than a pawn in its efforts to harm the citizens of Israel.

· Israel will act in any way necessary to protect its citizens, and will not shy from a broad operation in Gaza. Israel will exact the full price from the terrorist organizations, and is prepared to act as necessary until its goals are achieved. Hamas is the sovereign power in the Gaza Strip, standing behind this attack, and will bear the results and responsibility for the events.

· The terrorist organization is a branch of the Ayatollah regime in Iran, which proactively promotes terrorist activity in Israel and against Israeli and Jewish targets all over the world.

· The residents of the Gaza Strip are not enemies of Israel, but the terrorist organizations that operate knowingly and deliberately from within densely populated areas and adjacent to humanitarian buildings and institutions make cynical use of them. Israel does and will do everything possible to prevent harm to non-involved people, but the terrorist organizations knowingly operate from within the civilian population, committing double war crimes - indiscriminately shooting at civilians, while using the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.

