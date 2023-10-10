Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Mental Health Day 2023 “Our Minds, Our Rights"

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 5:46 am
Press Release: IOM Hungary

9 October 2023 (Budapest, Hungary) - Everyone, whoever and wherever they are, has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks; the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care; and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community. Migrants and refugees are particularly vulnerable to mental health risks: trauma, depression, shock, suicidal tendencies, labour or sexual exploitation, isolation, unemployment, financial insecurity, no safety net of family and friends, social exclusion, or just dealing with the everyday stresses of being a “stranger in a strange land.” Displaced people from Ukraine fleeing to Hungary experience many of these feelings as well, and are in need of somewhere to turn or just someone to talk to. The journey of a refugee can be arduous, and it is vital to address the emotional toll it may take.

At the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Hungary we believe that mental health is just as important as physical health. Taking care of one’s mental health is an essential step in rebuilding one’s life after displacement. As an integral element of IOM’s Ukraine emergency response, our compassionate team of multilingual mental health professionals have been providing essential, free mental health services tailored specifically for Ukrainian refugees.
 

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Our counselling rooms provide safe havens for open discussions with our diverse team of multilingual mental health professionals where privacy and confidentiality are respected. We acknowledge the cultural uniqueness of each individual and incorporate this understanding into our therapeutic techniques. And our focus is not only on mental health but also on promoting overall wellbeing, empowering refugees to lead fulfilling lives. The greatest value for us is human life, and we do everything possible to ensure that the quality of life of the people who contact us becomes higher.” – Natalia Kornieieva, IOM Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Specialist


Mental health is a universal human right. Good mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being. Yet one in eight people globally are living with mental health conditions, which can impact their physical health, their well-being, how they connect with others, and their livelihoods.[1]
 

“We understand that everyone's journey is unique, which is why our confidential, free individual therapy sessions offer personalized support. Our skilled therapists work closely with each refugee to address specific concerns and develop coping strategies to navigate the complexities of life as a displaced individual.” – Dániel Bagaméri, Head of Office IOM Hungary

IOM Hungary group therapy sessions at the Budapest Helps! Info and Community Center provide a nurturing environment where refugees can share experiences, feelings, and challenges. By connecting with others who have walked similar paths, participants find solace in knowing they are not alone. Sharing thoughts and emotions within a supportive group fosters resilience and creates a sense of community that can significantly contribute to healing. Group sessions are held on topics such as:Understand Yourself! (Children Aged 9-12)” - The social trainings to develop and strengthen the teenage self; and “Parenting Strategies and Problem Solving!” - a supportive environment where parents can address challenging issues concerning their children and themselves that uses contemporary literature and movie clips to help focus the discussions. In addition, the Art'e Art Platform, organized by the local NGO Unity and funded by IOM, is a space that helps Ukrainians who have been forced to move to Budapest find their social circle through activities for the soul. Art’e Art programmes include relaxation and creative expression such as art therapy, art classes, meditation, yoga and other therapeutic activities.

Are you or someone you know a Ukrainian refugee seeking a safe space to address mental health challenges and foster emotional well-being? IOM Hungary is here to extend a helping hand and provide essential mental health services tailored specifically for Ukrainian refugees.

Schedule an appointment or learn more about our mental health services:
Email: info@iom.hu
Phone: +36 1 472 2500
 

#WorldMentalHealthDay

[1] https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-mental-health-day/2023

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IOM Hungary on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
ICHRP: Philippine Police Executed Jude Fernandez

On the afternoon of September 29, a neighbour heard two gunshots and witnessed police carrying a body out of a house on a stretcher. On October 2, a CTUHR Rapid Response Team located Fernandez’ body in a funeral parlour at Binangonan, Rizal, and confirmed that the PNP-CIDG shot him while executing a search warrant, claiming "nanlaban" (he resisted) to justify his murder, even though Fernandez was unarmed. More


UN News: UN Strongly Condemn Deadly Attacks In Israel

UN officials were “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence” that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded amid rocket attacks by armed Palestinian militants. "The attacks have so far claimed numerous Israeli civilian lives and injured many hundreds. The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes,” says UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. More


Glen Johnson: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is exactly what has happened over the past four months. More

Euro Med Monitor Saudi Arabia’s Use Of Lethal Force Against Migrants

According to reports corroborated by significant evidence, Saudi border guards killed hundreds of migrants, including women and children, on the Saudi-Yemeni border from March 2022 to June 2023. Euro-Med Monitor’s researcher Michela Pugliese said that the targeting of migrants at the border by Saudi authorities is part of a larger policy to prevent the flow of migrants from the Yemeni border. More


UN Human Rights: Australia - Support For Indigenous ‘Voice’ Vote

The UN has urged all Australians to unite in support of the creation of a permanent constitutional body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to advise the Government on all matters that relate to them as the First Peoples of Australia. Australians will vote in a referendum on 14 October on a proposal to enshrine into the Constitution an Indigenous Voice to parliament. More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 