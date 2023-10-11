Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Indigenous Peoples Day: Fight For Our History. Wrestle The Past From The Hands Of The Oppressors & Forge A Just Future.

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 8:01 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

Indigenous Peoples Day is a day that signifies not only the strength and perseverance of indigenous communities, but also our steadfast dedication to rectifying historical injustices and boldly reclaiming our historical narratives – which is integral to reclaiming our land, territories, and resources for the development of our people.
 

The declaration of Indigenous Peoples' Day emerged as an imperative response to the deeply rooted historical inaccuracies and injustices signified and perpetuated by Columbus Day. The colonizer’s arrival in the Americas brought forced labor, slavery, and infectious diseases that killed 90% of the native populations. Given the violent legacy of colonialism that Columbus Day symbolizes and conceals, an increasing number of places in the Americas have pushed for this important shift: choosing to commemorate the sacrifice and struggle of indigenous peoples who have called their lands home for generations.

Furthermore, in acknowledging Indigenous Peoples' Day, we honor not just the past, but bring attention to the present where indigenous communities continue to face a myriad forms of discrimination, exploitation, marginalization, and oppression that disrupt or threaten lives. The impact of land dispossession, environmental degradation, inadequate healthcare, and educational disparities are just some of the injustices that indigenous peoples confront daily. These injustices are not relics of the past; they are an ongoing reality.

It is essential to recognize that the horrors faced by indigenous peoples are not isolated incidents. They are interconnected and rooted in a larger global predicament of imperialism, state oppression, and human rights violations. The same systemic injustices also result in various oppressive and exploitative tactics against other marginalized and discriminated groups. Just as indigenous peoples resist these injustices, so do others worldwide who strive for self-determination and the realization of their rights and lasting freedom.

In celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day, we recognize that it is not merely a replacement of name but a profound shift in perspective. It is a shift that embodies our dedication to acknowledging the true history, endurance, and ongoing battles of indigenous peoples. It is a shift that centers on the experiences of those who are directly impacted by colonization, serving as the cornerstone of knowledge necessary for society to develop social and political solutions to forge a just future.

This day serves as a beacon of hope and a call to be critical of the oppressors’ history and to fight for our history.

We call on the international community – all the advocates for humanity around the world – to participate in the collective liberatory process of decolonization.

Let us unite in our efforts to dismantle the structures of imperialism that perpetuate violence against indigenous peoples and other marginalized groups!

Let us reaffirm our commitment to standing alongside indigenous communities in their struggles!

Together, we will pave the road to self-determination, justice, and genuine peace until all of us can live with rights and dignity intact, respected, and upheld!

