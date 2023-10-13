Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Suggested Moral Equivalence Between Hamas And IDF, Repugnant

Friday, 13 October 2023, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Holocaust Foundation

While we deplore the misappropriation of Holocaust memory, it is important to observe that Hamas’ 7 October attack on Israeli civilians saw the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. Jewish people were tortured, murdered, raped, burned alive, and in recent days there has been verification of reports of babies being beheaded.

Many Israelis have been abducted and taken into Gaza. Among them is at least one Holocaust survivor.

We stand firmly with Israel at this time and share the deep grief felt by Jewish people worldwide.

Our grief is further compounded by the equivocation of several New Zealand leaders, in their response to Hamas’ attack. All suggestions of moral equivalence between the actions of Hamas and its followers, and those of the Israeli Defense Forces, whether stated or implied, we consider repugnant and reprehensible.

This is a time for moral clarity. Antisemitism is virulent and knows a multitude of expressions. It must be called out.

