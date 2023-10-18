Save The Children Says Schools And Hospitals Cannot Be A Target As At Least 500 People Killed In Gaza

Save the Children is appalled by an attack on a school and a hospital in Gaza today, which has reportedly killed several hundred civilians and calls for an immediate ceasefire to protect children’s lives.

A hospital in the centre of Gaza City was struck this evening, with initial estimates indicating that at least 500 people have been killed and numbers expected to increase Many of the wounded are reported to be women and children sheltering from the air raids.

At least six people were also killed this afternoon when an UNRWA school was hit in al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Save the Children’s Country Director for the occupied Palestinian territory, Jason Lee, said:

" Our worst fears are being realized. We’re seeing schools and hospitals - places of safety and sanctuary - being targeted. C ivilian infrastructure like hospitals and schools must be protected at all times.

" Attacks on civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals where children are s eeking refuge , are beyond unconscionable. This war is eroding humanity and is spiralling out of control.

"Save the Children condemns these attacks in the strongest possible terms and calls for the respect of international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure from attack.

"A ceasefire must be agreed to save children’s lives. Without an end to fighting - without a ceasefire - hundreds of thousands of children’s lives hang in the balance."

© Scoop Media

