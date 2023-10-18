Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Alternative Jewish Voices Stand Up With Palestinians Because 'never Again' Is Today

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 11:22 am
Press Release: Alternative Jewish Voices

Alternative Jewish Voices stand up with Palestinians because 'never again' is today We stand up with Palestinians because never again is right now.

We stand up because it is right. We unify our religion and our principles when we stand beside the oppressed and those in harm’s way.

Why do we march? We find it important be visible when we make this statement. We who love our Jewishness can help to embody the fact that loving Palestinians in their equal humanity is not anti-Jewish. Supporting Palestinians in pursuit of their political rights is thoroughly in keeping with the activist, social justice vein of Jewishness. As Avraham Joshua Heschel so beautifully said of marching for civil rights for Black Americans in his day; when we march for Palestinian freedom today, we are praying with our feet.

Zionism is nationalism, and the bombardment of Gaza is the violence of ethnic nationalism – not the Jewish religion. We find no Jewish compulsion to meekly nod and turn away.

75 years of normalised oppression, 17 years of an illegal blockade, and the escalating violence driven by Israel’s government led to this – but no provocation excuses Hamas’s abuse and murder of Israeli civilians. The right to armed resistance is not unlimited.

Hamas’s actions may have triggered but do not justify or excuse Israel’s gross and ongoing violations. What we see unfolding in Gaza is not self-defence. It is the overwhelming targeting of defenceless civilians and the structures of their life, the forcible transfer of populations, their collective deprivation of the necessities of life, and the pointless brutalising of 2.3 million people.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Stop it, stop them now. We are disgusted by our government’s indifference, and by the media’s unwillingness to more clearly broadcast the voices of Palestinians and the fact of public solidarity with Gaza.

We seek the freedom of all the captives – those held by Hamas, those Palestinian civilians held in Israeli military jails and every Gazan who is being held captive behind that loathsome wall.

We plead for a ceasefire, for the supply of humanitarian and medical aid into Gaza. Let those who have acted illegally be brought to the international courts.

That is half the job. The other half is justice. Address the cause. Require the change. These catastrophic days reiterate that no one will be safe until Palestinians are free and self-determining.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Alternative Jewish Voices on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 