New Project To Combat Exploitation In Indonesia's Fisheries Launched Ahead Of Labour Day In New Zealand

Friday, 20 October 2023, 12:28 pm
Press Release: UnionAID

UnionAID is launching a new partnership with Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW) Indonesia to address forced labour and human trafficking in Indonesia's fisheries sector.

Indonesian fisheries workers are often subjected to difficult and unsafe and often life-threatening conditions that can involve forced labour and human trafficking.

The new partnership between UnionAID Aotearoa New Zealand and Destructive Fishing Watch in Indonesia will focus on the Aru Islands Regency where the situation for fisheries workers is dire. The project will work with local and village governments and communities to establish early detection and reporting systems to help prevent instances of forced labour and human trafficking.

Muhammad Arifuddin, a representative from DFW, said:

"Partnering with UnionAID and its supporters in New Zealand brings new hope in tackling the difficult and sometimes life-threatening conditions that fisheries workers in Indonesia face."

Tim Sutton, Executive Director of UnionAID, said: "This project highlights the urgent need to address workers' safety in industries where the risk is not just worker exploitation but workers’ lives."

As Labour Day draws near, Tim added: "Labour Day is an opportunity for us Kiwis to celebrate the achievement of an 8-hour working day, that became law in New Zealand more than 130 years ago. Labour Day is also a chance to think about and perhaps do something to help workers across Asia and the Pacific that don’t have even basic protections and safe working conditions.”

The UnionAID project with Destructive Fishing Watch Indonesia will run for 12 months and UnionAID is seeking funding support to extend and expand the partnership going forward.

Find out more and become a UnionAID Kiwi Solidarity Member: https://unionaid.org.nz/kiwisolidarity/

