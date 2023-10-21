ITUC calls for immediate ceasefire

The ITUC calls for an immediate ceasefire by all parties and the return of all hostages and people held in Gaza and Israel without legitimate legal basis to their homes.

We support the UN Secretary General's position for a major humanitarian effort for the people of Gaza and others displaced since October 7. The Palestinian people, who have been living in very difficult conditions for years, should not have to pay for the current escalation. Just as the Israeli people should not live in fear of attacks coming from Gaza or elsewhere.

We reiterate our call on all governments to strive for peace and towards the realisation of a two-state solution with an end to the occupation and two sovereign, democratic, countries living in conditions of lasting peace, based on United Nations Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338.

The ITUC also refers to its statement of 9 October: https://www.ituc-csi.org/israel-palestine

The human rights of every person must be respected. The rule of law must prevail over the rule of war.

