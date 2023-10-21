Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Food Forum: Bridging technological gaps in Low- and Middle-Income Countries and Small Island Developing States

Saturday, 21 October 2023, 7:14 am
Press Release: UN FAO

Science and Innovation Forum event focuses on how to pave the way for investment and innovation in developing countries amid worsening impacts of climate crisis

19/10/2023

Rome - Making data, information, knowledge, investment and innovation available for all, especially for Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), will be a game changer in transforming global agrifood systems to make them more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable. This was a key takeaway from a special event focused on enabling research, science, and innovation in LMICs and SIDS organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as part of the Science and Innovation Forum.

Climate-related disasters have become more frequent and intense taking a heavy toll on the most vulnerable countries: from deadly floodings in Libya, India and Pakistan; intense storms in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe; to intensifying heatwaves across the world.

Between 2008 and 2018 the impact of these types of disasters cost the agricultural sector in developing economies over $108 billion.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The impacts of the climate crisis are increasingly affecting global agrifood systems – not only food production, but also people’s lives and livelihoods, particularly in LMICs and SIDS. These countries contribute the least to global climate change and yet pay the biggest price.

“We need bold, ambitious climate action now, to scale up action to strengthen resilience, adaptation and reduction of risks across agrifood systems and rural areas,” FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said at the event noting that for climate action to be effective, it must be based on sound research, science and innovation, and cannot adopt a “one-size-fits-all” approach.

Qu outlined several priority climate actions. They include enhancing inclusion, scaling up innovation and investment - particularly in resilience to strengthen impact on the ground - improving infrastructure and capacity building.

The session also saw the participation of among others Luxiang Liu, Professor and Executive Director General at the Institute of Crop Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS); Viliami T. Manu, CEO at the Ministry of Agriculture Food and Forests of Tonga; Paulo Alberto Nussenzveig, Provost of Research and Innovation of the University of Sao Paulo (USP); Patrick Okori, the Executive Secretary of RUFORUM - a network of 163 Universities in 40 countries of Africa; Esther Esteban Rodrigo, Director of the Spanish National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (CN, INIA, CSIC) and Bente E. Torstensen, CEO and Managing Director of Nofima – a leading food research institute from Norway.

The participants shared experiences and insights on facilitating access to science, research, and innovation in LMICs and SIDS to strengthen capabilities in climate change adaptation, mitigation, resilience and response. They also discussed context-specific and evidence-based solutions for populations that are not sufficiently represented in global research agendas while facing disproportionate impacts.

The speakers highlighted the need for tailoring solutions to the local contexts in partnership with academia and civil society. This will help to foster research and innovations in agriculture, putting women and youth at the centre of solutions. Other priorities include enhancing collaborations between countries to combine complimentary skills, boosting public-private partnerships, and developing capacities for country- and local-level agrifood systems.

Through programmes like the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Programme and the Brazil-FAO International Cooperation Programme, FAO provides access to critical investments, catalyzing solutions, knowledge and innovations in developing countries.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN FAO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 