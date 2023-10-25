Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iran Must Safeguard Basic Freedoms And Protect Human Rights: UN Expert

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 6:25 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

NEW YORK (24 October 2023) – The entrenched shortcomings in the legal and political framework of the Islamic Republic of Iran significantly limit the ability of Iranian citizens to exercise their right to democratic participation in political and public life, a UN expert said today.

“The problems with the existing constitutional and legal provisions are that they are subject to politically engineered criteria or the application of State ideology, which also results in the failure to engage in democratic dialogue and the inability to introduce incremental reforms,” said Javaid Rehman, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his report to the General Assembly, Rehman said the situation had led to widespread public distrust and protests that were violently repressed, with peaceful demonstrators harassed, injured, killed, arbitrarily arrested, detained, tortured and convicted.

“I am concerned about broader human rights issues and the significant deterioration in the situation of persons exercising their right to participation and accompanying rights,” the expert said. He pointed to the high number of arbitrary arrests, detentions, executions and killings of persons exercising their freedom of opinion and expression or carrying out their activities as human rights defenders and lawyers. “At least 419 people have been executed so far this year,” he said.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In his report, the Special Rapporteur highlighted the situation of women’s rights in Iran, expressing concern that individuals – both men and women – protesting against the compulsory hijab have been arrested and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. “Iranian women and girls are subjected to gender-based apartheid, targeting and discrimination, while ethnic minorities face institutional discrimination and persecution, having been excluded from all platforms for democratic dialogue or reform,” he said.

Rehman stressed that Iran was dangerously lacking in basic human rights safeguards. “While repression may increase over time, the basic pattern of human rights violations will not change until basic freedoms are guaranteed by law,” he said.

The expert urged the Government of Iran to ensure that everyone is allowed to take part in lawful and peaceful assemblies and participate in public affairs without discrimination, including the right to vote and be elected in genuine periodic elections and the right to have access to public services, in accordance with Articles 21 and 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

*The expert: Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran;

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 