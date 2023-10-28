Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Occupied Gaza Strip: UN Committee Calls For Immediate Ceasefire; Urges End To Hate Speech Amid Fears Of Broader Conflict

Saturday, 28 October 2023, 7:06 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (27 October 2023) – Alarmed by the scale of violence and the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the occupied Gaza Strip and fearing the prospects of a broader conflict, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) today urged Israel and other State parties to develop and implement an immediate and complete ceasefire, and provide all necessary financial and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.

The Committee also called on both Israel and the State of Palestine to firmly condemn and combat the spread of inflammatory racist hate speech, including by politicians and public figures.

In a statement adopted today under its early warning and urgent action procedures, the Committee condemned the attack of 7 October by Hamas and called upon Israel to fully respect its international obligations, particularly those under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which Israel ratified in 1979.

The Committee urged the release of hostages taken by Hamas, as well as the release of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and Palestinian citizens of Israel arbitrarily detained by Israel.

It further urged Israel to ensure that all Palestinians under its effective control, particularly those in the Gaza Strip, enjoy full rights under the Convention without discrimination especially their right to life and security of person, as well as their right to medical care and right to freedom of movement.

CERD’s early warning and urgent action procedures, under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, primarily aim to take appropriate preventive actions to avoid full-scale violations of human rights.

The full statement is available online.

