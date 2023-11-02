Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Power Up: Pacific Islanders To Tour Australian Coal And Gas Country In Global Call For Renewable Energy

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 9:13 am
Press Release: 350.org

 

Pacific – From 3rd to 5th November, the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors will join traditional owners of Gomeroi Country in Australia, in a three-day tour of coal and gas extraction sites to call for a phase out of fossil fuels and a scale up of safe renewable energy. The tour will include meetings with Traditional Owners of Gomeroi Country, cultural exchanges, and learning from local communities resisting the Whitehaven coal mines and Santos gas projects.

As the climate crisis wreaks havoc across the Pacific and beyond, fossil fuel companies are set to announce their quarterly billion dollar profits, made at the expense of people and the planet. In view of this, 350.org is joining forces with frontline communities and grassroots groups across the world from 3rd November to 9th December to hold widespread actions and rally political will around a global renewable energy revolution and call for the fossil fuel industry to pay up for its role in the crisis.

The tour of Gomeroi Country will take place as part of an initiative by 350.org dubbed “Power Up”, which demands that governments across the globe shift money away from polluting fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas) and channel substantial investments to powering up a safe, just and sustainable future built on people-centred renewables.

Over 150 actions will be held across the globe starting on 3rd November with events also held in Fiji, Solomon Islands, Niue, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and the USA.

SPOKESPEOPLE:

Joseph Sikulu, Pacific Managing Director

Fenton Lutunatabua, Deputy Head of Regions

Jacynta Fa’amau, Pacific Campaigner

Gabriel Veigaunavinaka, Pacific Climate Warrior

