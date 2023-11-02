Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
End The Occupation - Tāmaki Ki Gaza

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: Tamaki Ki Gaza

This morning Tāmaki ki Gaza unfurled a banner declaring “End the Occupation” over the Ellerslie motorway. They join thousands of New Zealanders in standing in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel’s military deployed white phosphorus gas on Palestinians and bombed hospitals, homes, and places of worship after October 7. They’ve cut Gaza off from food, water, and medical aid for weeks on end. Yesterday, the Israel Defense Force bombed the Jabalia Refugee Camp and killed countless civilians. The IDF’s military campaign has killed an estimated 8000 Palestinians, 3000 of whom are children, in the past three weeks. Save the Children recently reported that the IDF has killed more children in Gaza after October 7 than have been killed in all conflicts around the world since 2019.

Tāmaki ki Gaza condemns the New Zealand government’s lack of action to end Israel’s attacks on Palestine. Two days ago, current prime minister Chris Hipkins said he considers a ceasefire “unrealistic.” Future prime minister Chris Luxon said he hasn’t “seen any advice” to suggest Israel isn't respecting international law in Gaza yesterday.

Tāmaki ki Gaza joins groups like Te Pāti Māori, student solidarity networks, Islamic, Jewish, Christian and multi-faith organisations, and our Palestinian whānau in calling for the New Zealand government to:

  • Immediately expel the Israeli and United States ambassadors.
  • Condemn Israel’s war crimes.
  • Call for an Israeli ceasefire.
  • Recognize the State of Palestine
  • Call for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestine.

New Zealand has a long history of independent and world-leading foreign policy. New Zealand is rightfully proud of our action against apartheid and in support of a nuclear-free and independent Pacific. New Zealand moved to sanction Russia in response to their invasion of Ukraine. Tāmaki ki Gaza urges the New Zealand government to honour that history and join the many countries and peoples that have taken a principled stance against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. No military occupation will create justice or peace.

