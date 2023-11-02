Creative Artists Demand NZ Labour And National Governments Call For Ceasefire

Over 350 Creative Artists from across the motu have made an unyielding call for the outgoing and incoming governments of Aotearoa, New Zealand to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Aotearoa Artists 4 Ceasefire drafted the letter, which has been shared to leaders of each political party, and signed by artists, musicians, actors and other creatives including Reb Fountain, Danielle Cormack, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jemaine Clement, Otis Frizzell, David Farrier, Moana Maniapoto, The Beths, Hinemoa Elder, Rob Ruha, Troy Kingi, Kate Elliott and hundreds more

. (Full list attached below).

The letter, titled, ‘Aotearoa Artists Call’, states:

We come together as artists in the creative sector in Aotearoa, New Zealand to appeal to the acting and incoming New Zealand governments to make an unequivocal call for:

An immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

An end to violence against all civilians, regardless of their identity.

Immediate unimpeded humanitarian aid access in and out of Gaza and The West Bank, including such necessities of life as food, water, fuel and medical supplies.

[And more - see the full letter below]

I do not believe there is any justification for us, as human beings, to condone the killing of children; to betray our humanity whilst witnessing the most egregious acts of violence against the innocent. As artists we wield the power of our platforms to amplify the voices of others and affect change. We unite in solidarity to call on our government to act on our behalf, to promote peace and stop the murder of innocent civilians. Being on the right side of history will never atone for allowing the suffering of others to continue but it can help to stop it and escalating global insecurity. Now is the time for courage not complacency, action not apathy and compassion not killing.

Reb Fountain

This is now a humanitarian crisis. I can’t stand by and witness the displacement and massacre of innocent people and be silent. As stated, we call for respect and protection for all civilians and an end to this violence, regardless of identity.

Danielle Cormack

Artists and creative practitioners are being encouraged to co-sign the letter at the Aotearoa Artists 4 Ceasefire website.

https://artists4ceasefire.nz/

