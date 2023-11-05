Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Rise In Hatred

Sunday, 5 November 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: OHCHR

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk today strongly deplored the sharp rise in hatred globally - including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia - since 7 October, while at the same time expressing concerns about undue restrictions on protests over the conflict in Israel and Gaza, and related free expression.

The High Commissioner said he was disgusted by the sharp rise in cases of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other hate-speech, both online and offline, since 7 October.

“The impact of this crisis has been dramatic - at the regional and global level,” Türk said. “It has sent shockwaves across every region, dehumanising both Palestinians and Jews. We have witnessed a sharp spike in hate speech, violence and discrimination, deepening social fractures and polarisation, alongside the denial of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“I have heard from both Jews and Muslims that they don’t feel safe, and it saddens me.”

From the Americas and the Asia-Pacific to Europe and Africa, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic harassment, attacks and hate speech have multiplied, including in the context of protests relating to the conflict. Homes and religious buildings have been defaced with threatening symbols along with other images and messages meant to frighten and provoke hate. Inflammatory, toxic and hateful rhetoric has also been used by political leaders.

“At the same time, evil words have been accompanied by vile deeds – acts no doubt encouraged by the dehumanizing and vicious language found not only in our streets but political leaders.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The torrent of hateful language being used, including on social media, is abhorrent,” Türk said. “International human rights law is clear on this. Any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence is prohibited.”

In this environment, it is also important to ensure the rights to peaceful assembly and free expression are protected, the High Commissioner said. Since 7 October, hundreds of thousands of people have exercised their rights in protests across the globe relating to the conflict that have not countenanced incitement to hatred or violence. Marches and rallies have been held to support both Israel and Palestine. Some countries have imposed wide-ranging restrictions, often referring to risks to national security, including risks related to incitement to hatred and glorification of terrorism.

“As tensions and emotions run high, it is the law that must guide us on protecting human rights,” said the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“States must ensure a safe and enabling space for participation and debate. They cannot unduly restrict participation and debate or critical commentary about the conflict, or expressions of solidarity with either Israelis or Palestinians.”

Noting his concern over these measures, Türk emphasised that any restrictions on rights need to be consistent with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

“In some cases we have seen blanket or disproportionate restrictions on assembly predominantly in the context of pro-Palestinian protests,” Türk said.

“Any restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly must be based on law, where specifically necessary for and proportionate to the interests of national security or public safety, public order, the protection of public health or morals or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from OHCHR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 