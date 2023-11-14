Cutting Off Communications And Internet From Gaza Threatens The Lives Of Citizens And Helps Hide War Crimes

In light of the continuation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 38th consecutive day, and after the announcement by the Palestinian Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology that the telecommunications and internet service will be completely shut down in the Gaza Strip next Thursday, November 16, 2023, due to running out of fuel, we in the Government Media Office would like to emphasize the following:

First: We warn of the serious repercussions and consequences that will be based on the commission of this new crime against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as this means a complete concealment of all the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation around the clock against hospitals and homes and against hundreds of thousands of citizens.

Second: This new crime will contribute significantly to the aggravation of the humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, which means that more than 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip will not be able to communicate with the rescue teams, emergency, relief, first aid, civil defense, municipalities and all governmental and non-governmental institutions.

Third: We hold the Israeli occupation and the international community, led by the United States of America, fully responsible for this crime, which violates international law and various international conventions and is considered a violation of the most basic rights stipulated in international norms.

Fourth: The Israeli occupation has imposed a strict and unjust siege on the Gaza Strip for 17 years, and today it is trying to aggravate this siege by deliberately cutting off communications and the Internet to single out the Gaza Strip and completely isolate it from the outside world and practice the most heinous crimes.

Fifth: The catastrophe of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip continues to represent a real and deep crisis and a stain on the forehead of humanity, as the denial of fuel to the Gaza Strip so far means that life has come to a complete halt.

Sixth: We urgently call on the countries of the free world, the International Telecommunication Union in particular, and all international organizations, bodies and institutions without exception to fulfill and intervene immediately and urgently prevent this new humanitarian catastrophe against the Gaza Strip, to enable all health, service and vital sectors, including the telecommunications sector, to provide services to our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

