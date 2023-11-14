Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Sweeping Subscription Wave

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Hugh Grant

The subscription business model is currently sweeping across the United States, enticing many people with its value propositions of convenience and affordability. There are already a staggering 225 million subscriptions offered across the nation. 61 million Americans are a subscriber to at least one of these, contributing to an average of 3.7 subscriptions per person. These numbers are only projected to rise, as subscription based businesses are growing 3.7 times faster than the traditional businesses in S&P 500.

One of the main growth factors for subscription based businesses is the high usage rate among Millennials and Gen Z. Millennials are leading the charge, with 39.3% of their population having at least one subscription. Gen Z is lower, at 21.9%, but this number is projected to grow as they mature into higher financial means. These two younger generations might be especially drawn to these digital and physical subscription models because of their prolonged exposure to these subscription model businesses and increasing reliance on digital payments and services.

COVID-19 was also a major reason for the growth of subscription services not just in the United States, but worldwide. The pandemic forced many of the traditional modes of business to temporarily shut down, especially brick and mortar businesses that require physical interactions to complete a transaction. Many people found themselves instead relying upon Amazon Prime, Instacart, and other online subscription services to have access to their basic necessities, like groceries and toiletries. In fact, during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, subscription based businesses grew by 11.6%, while other businesses shrank by 1.6%.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

There are two main types of subscription models that are available: direct to consumer (DTC) and business to business (B2B). Within these two overarching categories, there are three primary types of services that are offered. 55% of the market is dominated by curated subscriptions, which are selected for a specific customer across a wide range of product offerings. Another type of subscription model is replenishment subscriptions, which make up 32% of the market. These subscriptions are designed to renew once the goods or services have run out, and can cover a wide range of necessities from groceries to office supplies. The third type of subscription is membership/access services, found in the likes of Sam’s Club and Amazon Prime. These subscriptions make up 13% of the market, and are designed to give subscribers membership perks and discounts.

The possibilities are endless with subscription structured business models. There is a huge variety of goods and services that are offered with these types of models, ranging from video games to dog walking. Each state has their own individual preferences for what is their most preferred subscription. Media streaming services reign supreme, with six states claiming it as their most used subscription. Security services land in second place, with five states saying it is their favorite. Regional differences and prominent industries within the state can skew their preferences in a certain direction.

There are so many more subscription offerings on the horizon as well. Companies such as The Sill and MyGardenBox are sending subscribers new houseplants every month, tailoring them to each customer’s specific indoor conditions. Print subscriptions are a recent innovation that a lot of businesses have found useful, as they can help save up to 50% on toner costs. Toner amounts can be sent directly to the office based on their usage rates, rather than creating the inconvenience for companies to buy in bulk. Even science has been turned into a subscription, where science enthusiasts can receive new accessories and brand specific merchandise every month.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hugh Grant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 