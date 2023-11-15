Report From Gaza

Journalist Hamza Al Masry reports from Shifa Hospital:

MOH were forced to bury the martyrs inside the hospital after their bodies decomposed and there was no consent from Israel to take them out for burial.

The grave they are digging is small and cannot accommodate all the martyrs.

Yesterday, they performed surgeries for some emergency cases without anesthesia and without oxygen.

40 of the wounded passed away inside the Shifa hospital.

The Shifa hospital has turned into a real cemetery for the sick and wounded.

Anyone moving inside the hospital's courtyards or around it is exposed to gunfire.

After coordination with the Red Cross, the Israeli occupation agreed to transfer a small number of premature infants outside the hospital.

There are real fears that the lives of many children and wounded people will be lost inside the hospital.

MOH wants the safe evacuation of the wounded and sick out of the hospital.

The occupation sentences the sick, wounded and displaced to death due to its continued siege of the hospital.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

