Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Duke Of Edinburgh International Awards’ 60th Anniversary Celebrations Continue In Wellington

Sunday, 19 November 2023, 9:11 pm
Press Release: The Duke of Edinburgh International Award

— This morning 80 young people from across New Zealand were celebrated, as they received their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh himself, at a special ceremony.

The Duke, speaking at the ceremony said: “My congratulations to each and every one of you for achieving your Gold Award, I hope when you look back you feel it was all worthwhile. The Award is an individual achievement, but also a team effort, so thank you to all the parents, Award leaders, and Volunteers. There are a fantastic range of schools and delivery partners represented here today, and I hope you can all share in the pride of this moment.”

The Gold Award honours significant dedication to developing new skills, getting active, supporting community and planning, leading and experiencing an Adventurous Journey. It’s the top honour for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award and one that only a small group of people receive around the world each year.

The special ceremony, hosted by Wellington College, also included a phenomenal Kapa Haka performance from Te Haeata Awatea.

The Duke then attended part two of a discussion with Principals and school leadership, facilitated by Emily Fabling, Deputy Chief Executive, Policy and Sector Performance at the Ministry of Culture and Heritage and Andrea Duncan, GM Culture, Capability and Performance at Kiwibank; both board members of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award.

The panel - which included Sir John Kirwan, New Zealand Principal’s Federation President Leanne Otene, Paul Chambers, CFO and COO of Kiwibank, and Alec Solomon, Tumuaki at Tikipunga High School – delved into an engaging debate, discussing what resilience really means, the role that community and culture plays in enabling young people and what types of skills and attributes rangatahi need to thrive in a dynamic world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Emma Brown, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be involved in today’s events – from celebrating 80 inspirational participants this morning, to some incredibly interesting discussion this afternoon.”

“We know educators across the country are going above and beyond to ensure students are ready to meet the world – whether that be in their schooling, their transition to tertiary education or employment, as future leaders, or as global citizens. We’re on that same mission through the Award’s globally-recognised framework, helping educators to support students and meet challenges with creativity, compassion and resilience.

This afternoon’s event was a wonderful opportunity to discuss these challenges and how the Award can best support schools and educators in the years to come.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Duke of Edinburgh International Award on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 