Dayenu: New Zealand Jews Against The Occupation Is Calling On Government To Demand A Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza.

Dayenu is a Jewish organisation that stands for peace, justice and equality for all peoples, Israeli and Palestinian, between the river and the sea. Our Kaupapa is simple: no one is free until we are all free.

We at Dayenu have been in a state of grief since October 7. Many of us have friends and family in Israel, and some of us knew people who were killed and taken hostage. We mourn for all the civilians who have had to witness and experience the horrific violence occurring in the region.

The responding Israeli military incursion in Gaza has shocked the consciences of the world. We are heartbroken that the Israeli state has chosen to impose collective punishment on the Palestinian people of Gaza. The Israeli military’s wanton targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is unjustifiable. It is a war crime.

Israel claims that it is committing these crimes in the name of Jews everywhere. We completely reject this act of ethnic cleansing that is occurring in our name. Already, more than 13,000 people have been killed by Israeli military forces. The pace of the death toll has few precedents this century.

It is imperative that the international community demand an end to this unjustifiable violence and destruction. For this reason, we urgently address the incoming National-led coalition government and demand they call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a full hostage exchange.

Aotearoa, New Zealand has always taken pride in being a world leader on the international stage. We stood up against South African apartheid in 1981, refused to join our allies in the ill-fated invasion of Iraq, and remain proudly nuclear-free. Now is the time to recall these moments of independence and bravery. New Zealand can and must do the right thing: stand in solidarity with Palestine at this critical time.

The newly formed government must also act against the rise in Islamophobia and antisemitism that has occurred as a result of the conflict. There is no room for hate against our communities.

Committing to peace and justice is the only way to keep everyone safe. We call on the government to meet this tragic moment with the courage of conviction our little country is known for. Together, we can make history again.

Shalom and salaam,

