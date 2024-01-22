Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Carnegie To Chair World Energy Council Committee

Monday, 22 January 2024, 11:08 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa is proud to announce that its Chief Executive John Carnegie has been appointed as Interim Chair of the Council’s Finance and Audit Committee. He takes a position on the World Energy Council Board as a result. This is the first time that a New Zealander has held these prestigious positions.

John Carnegie says:

"It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed to represent the World Energy Council’s membership as Interim Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and on the Board. These influential positions are responsible for the short- and long-term financial viability of the World Energy Council and its governance.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the World Energy Council. This role will see me responsible for ensuring that the organisation is financially well-placed to continue its good work connecting energy leaders, innovators, and governments across the globe."

Carnegie says that while he is honoured to take up these positions, his appointment will also help put New Zealand on the radar of the global energy sector.

"The global energy community has been playing close attention to New Zealand and the high-stakes experiment with energy policy we embarked upon in 2018 with the previous government.

"I am looking forward to using these roles to help promote New Zealand as a good place for energy firms to do business. Every new energy project can only help increase New Zealand’s energy security at a time when we really need it."

Carnegie takes up the role following the temporary absence of the incumbent committee Chair.

