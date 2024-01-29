Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ireland Shows Australia How To Protect Cash

Monday, 29 January 2024, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Cash Welcome

Ireland has showed Australia how to ensure consumers can access and use cash - by forcing supermarkets and chemists to accept cash.

Australia's big banks and the cash industry are currently in talks to work out how to best support cash distribution. There is only one way to ensure cash is widely available to everyone who needs it - to force large and important retailers to accept cash. This cost-free initiative sends a signal that Australia is not going cashless and the banking and retail industries must act to support the distribution of cash.

Ireland's Finance Minister Michael McGrath said: "We must recognise the important role that cash continues to play in all our lives and this is a role I am determined to protect."

The UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond tried to implement a cash guarantee in 2019 but was overruled by PM Rishi Sunak leading Natalie Sweeney, Chair of Cash Access UK ( a bank-owned cash distribution service) to warn that Britain could be "sleepwalking into a cashless society."

"Australia must follow Ireland, France, Europe and many states and cities in the USA and mandate cash acceptance," said Jason Bryce, spokesperson for the Cash Welcome campaign.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Already too many people are having trouble accessing and using cash.

"The cash industry is in crisis because of the uncertainty around the future of cash in Australia.

"There is only one way to guarantee a strong cash distribution system - and that is to ensure that cash is widely available and used in the community," said Jason Bryce.

"Retailers selling food and essential groceries must accept cash to ensure that everyone is included in our economy and all communities have cash available when required."

"My petition now has over 160,000 signatures and is growing every day - without the big marketing budget of the banks."

https://www.change.org/BankingAndCashGuarantee

"Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers must not allow Australia to sleepwalk into a cashless society," said Jason Bryce.

CashWelcome.ORG is a campaign supported by donations from the public and industry. We work in co-operation with the ATM Industry Association.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Cash Welcome on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Cholera Cases Soar Globally; Malawi, Haiti Deadliest Outbreaks, WHO Reports

The world enters 2024 with soaring cases of cholera globally, with over 667,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths last year, UN agencies have reported. Eastern and southern African nations are among the worst affected, accounting for about 75 per cent of the fatalities and a third of the cases, as of 15 January, according to UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)... More

UN News: US Urged To Halt First Execution By Nitrogen Asphyxiation

The imminent execution of an American prisoner by a new and untested method - suffocation by nitrogen gas - could amount to torture, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, warned on Tuesday. Kenneth Eugene Smith was convicted of murder in 1988 and is scheduled to be executed on 25 January in the southern state of Alabama... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 