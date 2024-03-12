TAIC Statement LATAM Flight La800

The accident involving LATAM flight LA800 occurred in
international airspace.
Under the International
Convention on Aviation, the Chilean accident investigation
authority, the Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil
(DGAC), is responsible for investigating the accident and it
has confirmed it has opened an investigation.
The DGAC
has requested the assistance of the Transport Accident
Investigation Commission (TAIC).
TAIC is in the
process of gathering evidence relevant to the inquiry,
including seizing the cockpit voice and flight data
recorders.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!