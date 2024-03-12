Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TAIC Statement LATAM Flight La800

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission

The accident involving LATAM flight LA800 occurred in international airspace.

Under the International Convention on Aviation, the Chilean accident investigation authority, the Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC), is responsible for investigating the accident and it has confirmed it has opened an investigation.

The DGAC has requested the assistance of the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

TAIC is in the process of gathering evidence relevant to the inquiry, including seizing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

