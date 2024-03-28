Industry Leaders CrowdStrike And Rubrik Announce Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas and PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2024 – CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Rubrik today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate data security transformation and stop breaches of critical information. By unifying rich, data-centric attack context from the Rubrik Security Cloud with the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform, organisations can rapidly detect, investigate and stop attacks targeting sensitive data.

According to the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, adversaries continue to target sensitive information to conduct data-theft extortion attacks. At the same time, research from Rubrik conducted by Wakefield Research shows that nearly every business (98%) reporting struggles with data visibility due to complex technology stacks, creating gaps that adversaries can exploit. To stop breaches, security teams need to rapidly identify and prioritise response actions to threats targeting an organisation's most valuable data. The powerful combination of the Falcon Platform and the Rubrik Security Cloud unifies threat detection with data discovery and classification across cloud and IT infrastructure, designed to deliver the context security teams need to rapidly detect and respond to attacks on high-value data targets.

“CrowdStrike Falcon has become cybersecurity’s source of truth and platform of record. Our partnership with Rubrik strengthens CrowdStrike’s data gravity, unifying threat detection with data discovery, classification and backup,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Through this partnership, we’re delivering the visibility and context security teams need to prioritise and accelerate response actions required to stop breaches of sensitive information – all from a single platform.”

“Legacy backup tools are not designed for modern cyberattacks, and many organisations are now paying the price. The gap between threat detection, data discovery, and classification creates significant visibility challenges for security teams defending critical data,” said Anneka Gupta, chief product officer, Rubrik. “With CrowdStrike, we are helping our customers up the ante against cyber adversaries, allowing security teams to identify and defend against attacks swiftly – and ultimately boost cyber resilience.”

CrowdStrike generates the highest-fidelity security telemetry and enriches it with industry-leading adversary intelligence and human expertise to power every aspect of the Falcon platform. By unifying it with the rich, data-centric context from the Rubrik Security Cloud, organisations can gain context-rich insights, such as attack behaviours and critical data being targeted, that drive accelerated detection, investigation, and recovery. Organisations can optimise security and IT operations, reduce alert fatigue, and focus efforts on stopping data breaches.

Partner Quotes:

“With Rubrik's data security intelligence, CANCOM's focused solutions and services, and CrowdStrike's cutting-edge cyber security solutions, we will fortify our offering with increased protection, faster recovery, and reduced data security risk. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to reinforcing cybersecurity measures and empowering organisations to navigate the complexities of the cyber landscape with confidence,” said Alexander Ernst, Director Competence Centre - Network & Security at CANCOM.

“We believe the Rubrik and CrowdStrike partnership and the value of their integrations will bring our customers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. With these two leaders coming together, World Wide Technology will now be able to empower our customers to safeguard their critical data, identify threats, and enable rapid recovery while also enabling business continuity in the face of evolving cyber threats,” said, Jordan Hildebrand, Global Cyber - Practice Director Security Operations at World Wide Technology.

Rubrik Security Cloud for Falcon Logscale is available today on the CrowdStrike Marketplace. To learn more, register for the upcoming webinar, taking place on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 2pm ET.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

