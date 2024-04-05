Tanya Egerton Wins Northern Territory AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award

Tanya Egerton has been named the winner of the 2024 Northern Territory AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award for her sustainable, ethical, and culturally-focused Indigenous enterprise, the Remote OpShop Project.

Ms Egerton accepted the Award last night at a ceremony presented by Northern Territory Chief Minister, Hon. Eva Lawler.

The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, supported by platinum sponsor Westpac, is Australia’s leading Award in acknowledging and supporting the critical role women play in rural and regional businesses, industries and communities. It is an opportunity to celebrate the forward-thinking, courageous leaders who come from industries that represent some of the most vast and remote areas of Northern Territory.

Ms Egerton received a $15,000 grant from Westpac to further support her project as well as the opportunity to undertake a professional development course of her choosing. Ms Egerton will go on to represent Northern Territory at the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra later in the year, where the National Winner will be awarded an additional $20,000 Westpac grant and the National Runner Up, an additional $15,000.

Ms Egerton, founder and CEO of Circulanation and the Remote OpShop Project, supporting the establishment of opshops in remote First Nations communities, providing access to affordable items, while generating independent funding that supports culturally-focused projects.

“My goal is to empower more local people to lead these community-owned and operated opshops, so they can drive better outcomes for their communities and the environment by participating in the circular economy,” Ms Egerton said.

“The Remote OpShop Project is developing a reuse and recycling hub ensuring high-quality, affordable goods are redirected from landfill and redistributed to remote First Nations communities, and thanks to the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, we will be able to scale with the development of a First Nations Leadership Council that will oversee this game-changing project.”

Quotes attributable to Minister for Agribusiness and Fisheries, Mark Monaghan:

“What a fantastic achievement for Tanya. Women play an important role in our Agribusiness industry and it is important that their contributions are recognised by AgriFutures Australia. I would also like to acknowledge all of the finalists and their projects, each of which will play significant roles in their local communities.

“Primary industries play a vital part in our efforts to grow the Territory’s economy to $40 billion by 2030, supporting these awards and recognising the achievements of these women will help to foster and encourage future leaders of the sector.”

AgriFutures Australia Managing Director, John Harvey said the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award provides women with a critical platform to bring to life game-changing, inspiring and impactful change across rural and regional Australia.

“These Awards celebrate women who are not only having a real impact on their communities today, but are laying the foundations to inspire other young, determined and forward-thinking female leaders working in rural, regional and remote communities,” Mr Harvey said.

“We are thrilled to support the future-shaping work these women are carrying out in their communities and importantly, providing them with the support and leadership skills to keep building towards a stronger regional Australia.”

Brad Higgins, NT Regional General Manager, Regional & Agribusiness for platinum sponsor Westpac, also commended Ms Egerton for being awarded the title of Territory finalist.

“Congratulations to Tanya for being awarded a Territory finalist title for this year’s AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award. Like the many Rural Women’s Award winners and alumni before her, she represents a new generation of industry pioneers whose knowledge and expertise give life to new opportunities for business and local rural communities,” said Brad.

Congratulations to all Northern Territory finalists, including Rayleen Brown, Rebecca Forrest, and Rashida Khan.

For more information about the Awards, head to www.agrifutures.com.au/rwa

