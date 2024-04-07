Belle Binder Wins Tasmanian AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award

The winner of the 2024 Tamanian AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award has been named as Belle Binder, for her innovative approach to farm work, providing continuous employment for locals and backpackers as they traverse the agricultural landscapes of Tasmania.

Mrs Binder accepted the Award today at a ceremony presented by Minister of Primary Industries and Water, Jo Palmer.

The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, supported by platinum sponsor Westpac, is Australia’s leading Award in acknowledging and supporting the critical role women play in rural and regional businesses, industries and communities. It is an opportunity to celebrate the forward-thinking, courageous leaders who come from industries that represent some of the most vast and remote areas of Tasmania.

Mrs Binder received a $15,000 grant from Westpac to further support her project as well as the opportunity to undertake a professional development course of her choosing. Mrs Binder will go on to represent Tasmania at the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra later in the year, where the National Winner will be awarded an additional $20,000 Westpac grant and the National Runner Up, an additional $15,000.

Devenport-based Mrs Binder established the Farm Work Loop, a first-of-its-kind proactive approach that blends work, travel and community by providing continued employment across diverse farms.

“The Farm Work Loop ensures seamless operations, consistent quality and optimal efficiency, with our centralised management allowing us to maintain strict standards across all participating farms, facilitating ethical and sustainable practices, while enabling real-time adjustments to meet the demands and challenges of rural labour supply,” Mrs Binder said.

"Our innovative approach has already changed the game for the more than 6000 positions we've filled across more than 113 farms in Tasmania. This Award will help our community grow so that even more people can experience the beauty of our Tasmanian agricultural industry, while helping address the labour shortage."

Minister of Primary Industries and Water, Jo Palmer congratulated Mrs Binder for her award.

“Mrs Binder is an experienced businesswoman with a strong understanding of the value and efforts of communication, relationships and dynamics in the workplace,” Mrs Palmer said.

“This Award recognises Mrs Binder’s outstanding contributions to transforming workplace cultures in agriculture, with a special emphasis on fostering productivity and positive environments.”

AgriFutures Australia Managing Director John Harvey said positive initiatives like this set the agricultural industry up for a stronger tomorrow.

“The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award provides forward-thinking female leaders working in rural, regional and remote communities with the support and leadership skills to pursue projects that make a real difference for generations to come,” Mr Harvey said.

“I’m so proud to support Belle as she continues to transform farm labour in Tasmania, and believe this concept has the potential to revolutionise the industry across Australia and even the world.”

Dave Milner, Tasmania’s Regional General Manager, Regional & Agribusiness for platinum sponsor Westpac said the Award is an opportunity to shine a light on the outstanding women making an impact in their industry and communities.

“Our rural communities are home to many accomplished women whose innovative thinking and passion for their sector is creating positive opportunities in business and their local area. The Rural Women’s Award is an important platform that helps to showcase inspiring talent so that future generations of women can continue to have new opportunities to play an important role in their industry or community - which is why Westpac Agribusiness is a committed supporter of these highly respected Awards,” Mr Milner said.

Congratulations to all the Tasmanian state finalists, including Tamar Cordover Pritchard and Emily Armstrong.

For more information about the Awards, head to www.agrifutures.com.au/rwa

Chair of Tasmanian Women in Agriculture, Deb Morice, Minister of Primary Industries and Water, Jo Palmer, 2024 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Tasmania Winner, Belle Binder, Senior Relationship Manager, Regional & AgriBusiness Westpac, Jim Cuming, AgriFutures Australia, Sheridan Ingold.

© Scoop Media

