Visa Kicks Off Summer In Paris With Visa Live At Le Louvre Concert, Headlined By Post Malone

Post Malone will headline the first-of-its-kind performance, also featuring a diverse group of superstars from around the globe at Cour Carrée of the Louvre Museum for a unique show called “Visa Live at the Louvre".

This unprecedented performance will take place on May 28, 2024 at 7:30PM local time, and will be the first global IRL concert streamed exclusively on Roblox at 9 PM local time (3PM EDT), 7 AM NZST 29 May.

“Visa Live at le Louvre is an event of many firsts. It is Visa’s first major activation leading up to a memorable summer in Paris, which will also host the Olympic and Paralympic Games. It’s the first concert of its kind at the Cour Carée, and the first global in-person concert streamed exclusively on Roblox. Post Malone’s live performance at Musée du Louvre and virtually in Roblox provides fans with a unique experience of music, art and technology that is both innovative and entertaining,” said Frank Cooper, CMO, Visa.

As the curtain rises on an exhilarating summer in Paris, Visa is delighted to propel the realms of arts, music and culture forward, embracing inclusivity at every step.

Headliner Post Malone is a 9x RIAA diamond-certified and GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon who is widely acclaimed for his ability to blend different styles.

Starting in early May, residents of Metropolitan France will be able to enter an online lottery for tickets, and the rest of the world will be invited to join in via Roblox. Fans can get the latest information at visa.com/LiveatleLouvre

