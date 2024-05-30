Solidarity With Palestinian Workers

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said “We express our solidarity with the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU) and their members in these difficult times. We are deeply concerned by the grave humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza.

“Reaffirming our long-standing policy for a two-state solution, we call for a just and durable peace through the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338. This entails ending the occupation of the West Bank, dismantling all settlements, and recognising the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

“As stated by the ITUC, immediate priorities must include establishing a ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages and all those detained without due legal process, and enabling the safe return of all workers trapped by the conflict. Decades of occupation have left the Palestinian people desperate and created fertile ground for the atrocities of October 7. The killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians since then, including so many innocent children, women and men, is completely unacceptable and cannot be justified. We also urge governments to recommence or continue funding UNRWA. UNRWA’s role is vital in providing essential services and supporting Palestinians at a time when they are in dire need.”

Following meetings with the ITUC-affiliated PGFTU and other union representatives, high-level Palestinian Authority officials and UN Agencies, the Global Union organisations released a joint statement.

“Trade unions are part of the global peace movement. We stand for peace alongside such important values as democracy and humanity. That’s why we are here. The ITUC will also meet leaders of the Israeli trade unions and society early in July 2024 in Tel Aviv. Trade unions are important contributors to a peaceful and long-lasting solution.”

