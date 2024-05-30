Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Solidarity With Palestinian Workers

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 8:05 am
Press Release: ITUC

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said “We express our solidarity with the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU) and their members in these difficult times. We are deeply concerned by the grave humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza.

“Reaffirming our long-standing policy for a two-state solution, we call for a just and durable peace through the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338. This entails ending the occupation of the West Bank, dismantling all settlements, and recognising the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

“As stated by the ITUC, immediate priorities must include establishing a ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages and all those detained without due legal process, and enabling the safe return of all workers trapped by the conflict. Decades of occupation have left the Palestinian people desperate and created fertile ground for the atrocities of October 7. The killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians since then, including so many innocent children, women and men, is completely unacceptable and cannot be justified. We also urge governments to recommence or continue funding UNRWA. UNRWA’s role is vital in providing essential services and supporting Palestinians at a time when they are in dire need.”

Following meetings with the ITUC-affiliated PGFTU and other union representatives, high-level Palestinian Authority officials and UN Agencies, the Global Union organisations released a joint statement.

“Trade unions are part of the global peace movement. We stand for peace alongside such important values as democracy and humanity. That’s why we are here. The ITUC will also meet leaders of the Israeli trade unions and society early in July 2024 in Tel Aviv. Trade unions are important contributors to a peaceful and long-lasting solution.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 