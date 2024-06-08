Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Claudia Sheinbaum Is The Next President Of Mexico

Saturday, 8 June 2024, 5:34 am
Press Release: Globetrotter

Claudia Sheinbaum won the presidential election in Mexico on June 2, making her the first female president of the country. The scientist, public servant, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and longtime activist ran with the “Let’s Continue Making History” Coalition composed of the Movement for National Regeneration (MORENA), the Labor Party (PT), and the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico.

With between 58.3 percent and 60.7 percent of votes (the highest percentage in the history of Mexican democracy), Sheinbaum defeated Xóchitl Gálvez Ruíz who was the candidate of the right-wing Force and Heart for Mexico coalition of PRI-PAN-PRD.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Sheinbaum will be the first woman president of Mexico and has vowed to continue the project of the “Fourth Transformation” inaugurated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), led by the principle of “Mexican Humanism.” The anti-neoliberal project has had success in raising the standard of living for the majority in the country through an increase in the minimum wage, and an expansion of social and economic programmes to increase access to key rights of education, housing, and health care. AMLO will finish his term in office with an 80 percent approval rating, according to Gallup polls.

Sheinbaum spoke about the 4T project in an interview with Peoples Dispatch and BreakThrough News in April 2023, “You have to measure investment, public and private, in wealth for the people. And that’s the big difference with neoliberalism that believed that everything was going to be solved by the market.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Globetrotter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 