100,000 Form “Red Line” Around White House To Protest U.S. Support Of Israel

Over 200 organisations came together to hold a demonstration and to organise dozens of buses to bring demonstrators from all over the country to converge in front of the White House in the capital of the United States on June 8. One thousand protesters traveled overnight from Tampa, Florida, and more protesters came from as far as Michigan, Iowa, and Kentucky. Convening organizations included the Palestinian Youth Movement, National Students for Justice in Palestine, The People’s Forum, Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, and the ANSWER Coalition.

Earlier on June 8, Israel once again dropped bombs on the Nuseirat refugee camp, in a so-called “rescue operation.” Zionist forces “rescued” four hostages, but in the process killed 274 Palestinians and injured over 698 more—all using U.S.-made bombs.

Demonstrators formed a “red line” around the White House, a miles-long red banner, parts of which were inscribed with the names of the 40,000 Palestinians killed by Israel in the ongoing genocide since October.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The demonstrators were denouncing Biden’s previous claims that the invasion of Rafah by Israel would be a red line for his administration, even threatening to withhold weapons shipments when Israel was still threatening to invade.

But Israel has since invaded, perpetrating massacre after massacre in Rafah using U.S.-made weapons—resulting in no material policy changes from the Biden administration. The United States continues its decades-long policy of sending arms to Israel to carry out the systematic destruction of Palestinian life.

© Scoop Media

