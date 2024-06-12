CAPHRA To Showcase Global Lessons From New Zealand And Sweden At GFN 2024

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Global Forum on Nicotine (GFN) in Warsaw, Poland, from June 13 to 15, 2024.

CAPHRA will be featured in PANEL 2: “GLOBAL LESSONS: WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES CAN LEARN FROM NEW ZEALAND AND SWEDEN,” following the release of Dr. Marewa Glover's groundbreaking 'Road Map to a Smoke Free New Zealand' report.

"The Global Forum on Nicotine is an essential platform for countering the misinformation and disinformation about tobacco harm reduction. It brings together experts, consumer advocates, and policymakers to share evidence-based strategies that can save millions of lives," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA.

Key Highlights:

New Zealand's Success: Dr. Marewa Glover's report highlights how New Zealand has halved its smoking rates in just five years by embracing vaping and other reduced-risk nicotine products. This pragmatic approach has been particularly effective among Māori and Pacific communities, significantly reducing smoking-related health disparities.

Sweden's Model: Sweden's innovative harm reduction strategies, including the widespread use of snus and nicotine pouches, have made it the first country to achieve smoke-free status, with smoking rates plummeting to just 5.6%. This model has saved millions of lives and can be replicated globally.

CAPHRA is dedicated to promoting tobacco harm reduction across the Asia Pacific region. By sharing the success stories of New Zealand and Sweden, we aim to inspire other countries to adopt innovative, life-saving policies that reduce the global burden of smoking-related diseases.

"New Zealand and Sweden have shown the world that harm reduction works. It's time for other countries to follow their lead and embrace these life-saving policies."

