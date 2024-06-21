Her Majesty The Queen Announced As Vice-patron Of The RoyalCommonwealth Society

The Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) is delighted to announce Her Majesty The Queen as Vice-Patron of the RCS, the oldest charity dedicated to the Commonwealth.

This appointment continues Her Majesty’s longstanding relationship with the Royal Commonwealth Society as Vice-Patron since 2018 and through her patronage of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) since 2014. The competition is the world’s oldest international schools’ writing competition, proudly delivered by the RCS in 1883 to promote literacy, self-expression, and creativity amongst young people throughout the Commonwealth.

As a champion of literacy, Queen Camilla has actively supported the competition, hosting an Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace each year for the winners, and promoting the competition on her travels throughout the Commonwealth.

In the Foreword to last year’s commemorative publication, The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition: 140 Years of Excellence, Her Majesty said:

“As the proud Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, it is an immense pleasure to introduce this special commemorative book celebrating the achievements of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition over the past 140 years.

I have, on my travels, been lucky enough to meet participants in Ghana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, New Zealand, The Gambia, Malaysia, Rwanda, Kenya and the United Kingdom. In each of these uniquely beautiful counties, I have seen how, across the world, we are bound together by a love of literature and of our Commonwealth: bonds that lie at the heart of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.”

Dr Linda Yueh CBE, Executive Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society, commented:

“We are thrilled and absolutely delighted to announce Her Majesty The Queen continuing as Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society. Her Majesty’s support has been instrumental in growing the very special The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition across the Commonwealth, both in the number of entries and in reach. Since Her Majesty’s support began a decade ago, more than 150,000 young people have entered this competition and reflected on how they can support the values of the Commonwealth. We look forward to working with Her Majesty as Vice-Patron in this, and other areas, to positively impact even more young people across the Commonwealth.

For instance, through a new digital literacy initiative, the RCS will reach even more young people, including in rural communities and disadvantaged areas, to help the Commonwealth and other nations achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal 4, centred on quality education. Delivered in honour of The Queen, The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition will seek to make a notable difference in the lives of school children around the world by encouraging them to write, read and share their views on the global issues that affect us all.”

The Royal Commonwealth Society was privileged to have had The late Queen Elizabeth II as Patron for 70 years; since 1952, when she became Head of the Commonwealth. We are deeply honoured to have His Majesty The King succeed The late Queen as Patron of the Society.

