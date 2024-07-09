Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ITUC Condemns Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 7:25 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC strongly condemns the Russian missile strike on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

Attacks across Ukraine have killed at least 27 people and injured dozens more, targeting civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “Targeting a children's hospital like this is monstrous. It is a heinous act that violates all norms of humanity and international law.

“I visited Okhmatdyt hospital in May. I saw the cost of this war on the lives of the children there and the incredible work and commitment of the medical staff. It is horrifying to think of what they are going through after this latest bombing.

“Attacks like this on civilian infrastructure and public services are never justified, whether in Ukraine or anywhere else. This kind of brutality against innocent children and civilians must not go unpunished. The international community must hold Russia accountable for these war crimes."

Luc Triangle spoke today to the Presidents of the ITUC’s Ukrainian affiliates, the FPU and the KVPU, and expressed the solidarity of the global union movement with the people of Ukraine and condemned again Russia’s unjustifiable, brutal and illegal invasion.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 